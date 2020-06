A valve repair in Lancaster city triggered a boil water advisory sent Tuesday morning, June 30, for the 100 block of North Broad Street.

The advisory said residents of the block should boil their drinking water until further notice.

"Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water," it said. "You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice."