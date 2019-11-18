Lancaster city is adding a text alert system in hopes of reaching more people with the alerts it sends out on social media.
To sign up, text the word “LANCASTER” to 57838.
Residents who do so will be texted notifications regarding snow emergencies, traffic detours, special events, changes to street sweeping and trash schedules and so on, the city said. Participants may receive up to four messages a week.
Messages and data rates may apply, depending on your phone plan. If you sign up but later want to drop out, text “STOP” to 57711.
The city said it will continue to broadcast emergency information —including weather emergencies — via the eight-county South Central Alert system.
The system was rolled out Nov. 12. As of Monday afternoon, 273 people had signed up, communications manager Amber Strazzo said.