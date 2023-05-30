Timbrel Chyatee, owner of a high-end clothing boutique in the 100 block of North Queen Street, reached a tipping point last week.

Chyatee was showing two new customers around her eponymous store, when she was alerted to a person outside the store’s front windows. She said she saw a man punching the air and kicking an ATM before falling down the steps outside of her shop. It was clear to Chyatee by looking into the man’s eyes that he was “not in a right state of mind.”

She would soon find out the man had overdosed on an unnamed drug. Chyatee called police, and by the time they arrived, he was lying still on the sidewalk across the street. She was worried he might be dead. Eventually, Chyatee said, city police revived the man using naloxone. A few hours later, he was back in front of her store.

It took some time for Chyatee to process what she had experienced. In the moment, she was frightened, and her customers were even more terrified.

“It was just a really hard situation for me to see in the center of the city, in my beautiful city, knowing that this is happening,” she said. “Drug use will always be a problem. I think we’ll fight no matter what new drugs come in, but that was just a really scary situation.”

Experiences like Chyatee’s have resulted in increased security and police presence around 101 N. Queen St. and in Ewell Plaza. Real estate investment and development company Zamagias, which owns the 101NQ building, has contracted with York-based Schaad Detective Agency to assign personnel to monitor the exterior of the building.

The building is home to more than a half-dozen retailers and service providers on the ground level, including Blossom Med Spa & Wellness, Starbucks, a bank and a phone store. Cargas Systems and LNP Media Group are located on the building’s upper floors, and the property includes condominiums.

On Tuesday, three Schaad security guards stood outside the building in Ewell Plaza. One Schaad employee said they are monitoring the area to prevent fights and public defecation and urination.

Lancaster police Chief Richard Mendez said the department recently started assigning officers to the Downtown Investment District area, which includes Ewell Plaza.

Mendez said police have been called 13 times to 101 N. Queen St. and Ewell Plaza for various reasons over the past month, including an assault, trespass, an alarm, a domestic disturbance and the overdose that Chyatee saw.

Mendez said police are investigating to determine appropriate charges regarding the overdose. He said the assault call led to the filing of simple assault charges.

“If someone is violating a law or ordinance, we will enforce it,” Mendez said.

Amber Strazzo, Lancaster city’s communications manager, said the city does not have the capacity for around-the-clock police coverage for one area, so private security could be a “helpful complement.”

‘We don’t trust that block’

Chyatee said she was relieved the man, who she had seen regularly outside her store, was OK, but she worries customers won’t return out of fear. Word spreads quickly, she said, and customers who experience that kind of scenario at or near her store could warn friends and family members to avoid the boutique.

Her fears echo voices she’s heard regularly over the three years she has owned the shop. Chyatee said friends and potential customers typically tell her, “‘We love you, but we don’t trust that block.’” Some customers have even asked her to move to a new location.

People are worried about illegal drug activity and violence on the block, she said, which she sees almost daily in front of her store.

Chyatee said she is grateful for the heightened security around the block, especially with an anticipated increase in foot traffic after Lancaster Public Library opens its new location in the plaza on Thursday. She said she shared her concerns with the city but has been met with little response.

“I kept hearing these promises that Ewell Plaza is coming and it’s going to get better, and it didn’t,” Chyatee said. “I’m not at my last straw, but I am very jaded.”

David Martens, president of Zamagias, could not immediately confirm details of the Schaad contract, such as how much it’s worth or how long the contract lasts. A Schaad representative said the contract is “indefinite” but did not disclose the dollar amount.

Martens said Zamagias intends to protect its tenants with heightened security, and the company plans to engage with the surrounding community to address homelessness, as Ewell Plaza and Binns Park across the street are popular congregation points for the city’s homeless.

“We are seeing a local reflection of a national homelessness crisis that will take more than just city resources to solve,” Strazzo said via email, noting the city’s work with nonprofits including Lancaster City Alliance and Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition.

The 100 block of North Queen has become synonymous, for many people, with Lancaster’s homeless community, but not everyone who congregates or engages in illegal drug activity there is homeless.

In March, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons addressed concerns about vagrancy around the county office building at Binns Park, saying officials might consider putting up a fence around county property. There have been no decisions on the county’s end about a fence, though the city recently installed a temporary fence around neighboring Binns Park as a part of a monthslong renovation project.

Before the city started construction at Binns Park last week, city and county officials acknowledged a decrease in people in and around the park. Both denied a deliberate effort to increase police presence to encourage people to leave.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Dan Nephin contributed to this story.