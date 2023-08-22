Lancaster City Housing Authority has reopened access to its housing voucher waiting list for just one day.

Anyone who wants to apply for the housing authority’s rental assistance programs has until 3 p.m. today to do so. The authority has been accepting applications for spots on the waiting list since 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Applications submitted after 3 p.m. today will not be accepted.

The waitlist has been closed for months due to a heavy volume of applicants. According to the housing authority’s website, housing vouchers are in “great demand but in very short supply. The wait for a Voucher can be very long.”

2022 Median Income Limits These were the most recent median income limits per household size set by the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development. 1 person: $20,100-$33,450

2 person: $22,950-$38,200

3 person: $25,800-$43,000

4 person: $30,000-47,750

5 person: $35,140-$51,600

6 person: $40,280-$55,400

7 person: $45,420-$59,250

8 person: $50,560-$63,050

Vouchers offer federal rental assistance to people and families with incomes between 30% and 50% of the median income in Lancaster city. The income limits are determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Anyone with a voucher will not pay more than 40% of their income for rent and utilities in a housing unit of their choice as long as the unit meets HUD requirements.

Voucher applications can be submitted online only at lanc.news/HousingVoucher. Anyone who has applied for a voucher in the past can check their position on the waitlist at lanc.news/Waitlist. Questions about the application process can be directed to Daisy McFadden at dmcfadden@lchapa.com, or call 717-397-2835, ext. 3021.