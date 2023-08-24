When Lancaster City Housing Authority opened a window for rental assistance Tuesday, thousands of applications came flooding in.

Between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the window to join a housing voucher waitlist closed, 4,400 people applied for help, housing authority Executive Director Barbara Wilson said.

It was the first time the authority opened the waitlist in nearly three years.

Housing vouchers offer federal rental assistance to people and families with incomes between 30% and 50% of the median income in Lancaster city. The income limits are set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

People who receive vouchers are permitted to use them for any housing unit of their choice as long as it meets HUD requirements and the landlord agrees to accept vouchers.

Amy Kendall, director of the authority’s housing voucher program, said the high number of applicants this year is not unusual given the demand for housing in the city. In past years, though, the housing authority capped its waitlist. In 2020, the last time the waitlist opened, just 1,000 people could apply, and those applications took two years to sort through.

Wilson and Kendall said a growth in homelessness this year after pandemic-related housing programs ended is likely one reason for the high volume of applicants.

It could take anywhere from two to five years for the waitlist to open again, Wilson said. That timeline depends on how quickly the housing authority can distribute vouchers.

Right now, there are 890 housing authority vouchers in use. The number of vouchers that can be given out each year fluctuates, Kendall said, depending on how much funding the authority receives from HUD.

Another challenge to getting assistance in the hands of renters is the reluctance of some landlords to comply with the program, which they are not required to do. Anyone with a voucher must pay no more than 40% of their income for rent and utilities, per HUD requirements, and some landlords, Kendall said, aren’t willing to compromise on rent.

Wilson said the housing authority purges its voucher waitlist every year to remove applicants who are no longer interested and people who have not kept their personal information up to date, which helps officials move through applications faster.

Wilson encourages applicants to regularly check their online waitlist portal to update any changes to their mailing address, phone number, email address and family composition. Applicants also can call the housing authority at 717-397-2835 to update information over the phone. All information must be accurate for an application to be valid.

The housing authority’s website is the first place to look for updated information on open waitlists, Wilson said. She noted the authority also alerts its partner agencies throughout the city when the waitlist is going to open.

The housing authority also owns and operates its own public housing, though the waitlist is currently closed. Wilson said she is not sure when it will reopen.

Applicants can check their waitlist status at lanc.news/HousingWaitlist or call the housing authority at 717-397-2835.

