Imagine paying for a service in advance, only to learn later that the service will not be provided. To make matters worse, the money you paid will not be returned.

That’s what happened to Lancaster city’s bike-share program, Bike It Lancaster, in 2020 when low ridership and the COVID-19 pandemic led the company operating the program to fold.

The program was out $38,000.

“Unfortunately, Zagster went out of business, so the funds were not returned to the city or our sponsors,” Cindy McCormick, the city’s deputy public works director.

Karl Graybill, who oversees the program for the city, said people called and asked about the bikes “because they needed them to get to work or meetings.”

Seeing a need for the program, which was relaunched under the same name April 5, the city tapped Tandem Mobility to run it. Tandem operates 10 bike-share programs across the U.S. including one at Penn State Health and College of Medicine in Hershey, which relaunched its program last September. It, too, previously operated under Zagster. The Hershey program has 46 bikes in a network of eight stations on campus and one in downtown over a 4-mile geographical area.

Tandem founder and CEO Keli Hoyt-Rupert was Zagster’s director of market management.

The city hopes its new vendor can succeed where its predecessor failed with slight changes to the program restarted as Lancaster County continues to slowly reopen during a pandemic with no clear end in sight.

“We just got it started, but we are very excited and hopeful that people will take interest in it again,” said Graybill.

What’s changed, what hasn’t

The cost of the program under Tandem is $45,000, which is $7,000, or 18%, more than what it cost when Zagster operated it. The program is funded through sponsorships.

The cost for a branded station and five branded bikes is $9,000 per year, according to Graybill. Tandem operates the program with 25 bikes.

Returning sponsors include the City of Lancaster, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Franklin & Marshall College. New sponsors are Cargas Systems and Woodstream.

Lancaster County Community Foundation also is contributed funds for the program, although not as an operational sponsor.

“Its contribution can support bike share in a variety of ways including promotion and the virtual station bike racks, or it can be used for other things bike related like bike parking, wayfinding signs, etc.,” McCormick said.

The Tandeum-run program charges $1.50 per 30 minutes. Under Zagster, the hourly rate was $2.50 up to $25 per ride. Like Zagster, Tandem offers a $25 annual membership. The difference is that Tandem’s membership offers unlimited hourlong rides before a $1.50-per-30-minute fee kicks in. Zagster's membership included two hours of riding before a $2.50 hourly fee kicked in.

One of the complaints Zagster heard when it operated the program was there were too few docking stations. To address the issue, in 2019 it installed six bike racks to serve as “virtual docks,” which doubled the number of bike racks it started with two years earlier. Virtual docks are Red Rose bike racks that are digitally designated as a station.

Tandem is maintaining 12 docking stations, with most of the locations unchanged from when Zagster ran the program.

It also kept the four free self-guided tours showcasing different aspects of the city: public art, architecture, famous estates and historic homes, and historic churches.

‘I’m an optimist’

So far, the relaunched program has nine members.

“We don’t anticipate a lot of fare-box revenue. We just want to be able to provide this service to the people of Lancaster,” Graybill said.

Alice Yoder, executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said the bike share program is beneficial.

“We are always focused on improving the health and well-being of people in the community,” Yoder said. “We want to help them be physically active and incorporate that into a daily routine. We see the bike share program as a component of that.”

Graybill is not certain the program will run year-round or if it will be taken offline in the winter.

“We’ll have to see how things are at that point,” Graybill said. “But I’m an optimist. The program is off to a slow start, but I think people will rediscover this and will make it a part of their routine, whether they are recreational or commuter users.”