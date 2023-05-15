Lancaster city police used data from the rideshare company Lyft to track the man they say shot and killed a 69-year-old man near Clipper Magazine Stadium on May 1.

Detectives testifying in a preliminary hearing Monday said Edwin Concepcion, 22, of 346 S. Queen St., shot Israel Lugo four times around 2 p.m. in the afternoon at the intersection of North Market and West New streets, then called a Lyft to take him home.

Lead investigator Detective Adam Flurry and Detective Jessica Higgins of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police testified before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth.

According to Flurry, detectives recovered surveillance footage from the Lancaster Safety Coalition that showed Lugo and Concepcion around the intersection of Clay and Queen streets in the minutes leading up to the shooting. The two are off camera for about a minute when they both go to the parking lot of a strip mall at 22 W. Clay St. Soon after, Lugo wanders to the intersection of Market and New before being gunned down.

Lugo, who was deaf and mute, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana when emergency response teams arrived at the scene, but he had no money or identification. Attorneys and investigators are unsure of the relationship between Concepcion and Lugo.

Flurry said he attended Lugo’s autopsy, where forensic pathologist Wayne Ross determined he was shot once in his neck, severing his carotid artery; once in his chest, puncturing his aorta and lodging in his spine; and twice in his left forearm. Flurry testified first responders worked on Lugo until they reached the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Detectives were able to track Concepcion to his home by following his movements after the shooting. He traveled a few blocks on foot before calling a Lyft driver to the first block of West James Street to pick him up. Lyft released his rider data to the investigating officers, which led them to Concepcion’s residence.

Higgins testified police surveilled the Queen Street residence, arrested Concepcion and executed a search warrant on his third-floor apartment. Officers found the outfit Concepcion was seen wearing on surveillance footage from the area near the shooting, along with a black Springfield Armory XD 9 mm semi-automatic handgun hidden in an air vent with four rounds missing and Concepcion’s fingerprints on the magazine.

Concepcion was not permitted to carry a firearm, and investigators found a letter from state police denying him a purchase of a firearm. Police charged Concepcion with criminal homicide and other firearm-related offenses, and he is currently in Lancaster County Prison awaiting his next court date.

Assistant public defender Courtney Monson, who is representing Concepcion, could not comment on the relationship her client had with Lugo. Assistant district attorney Caitlin Blazier is prosecuting.

Flurry said Concepcion’s former probation officer was able to confirm information about him. The probation officer had been in contact with Concepcion from November 2022 to April 20 for a DUI conviction in October. Concepcion also was adjudicated on Sept. 17, 2013, when he was 13, for a burglary charge that had been expunged from his record.

Concepcion had interacted with city police two days before the shooting when his landlord called for help, claiming Concepcion was stabbing his door. Police classified the incident as a neighbor dispute and did not arrest him.