Beginning this week, the Duke Street entrance to Lancaster City Hall will remain closed until mid-June, while crews install a new accessible ramp there, according to a news release from Lancaster city.

The building’s side entrance on Marion Street will remain open, the news release said.

City personnel will install floor decals and other signage to guide the public to a temporary reception desk while the closure is in place, according to the news release.

The public will still be able to reach the main permit desk if needed, the news release said.