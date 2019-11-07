Lancaster City Hall is without internet after a contractor cut the fiber-optic line on Wednesday afternoon, according to the City of Lancaster.
A contractor doing work for Comcast on Christian Street took responsibility for the outage, which happened around Wednesday around 3:50 p.m.
The line was cut on Christian Street, the city said.
MAW Communications, based out of Reading, has began repairing the line, the city says, but there is no timeline on the repair.
