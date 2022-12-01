Lancaster city officials say problems with phone service that are preventing citizens from contacting city offices should be resolved by mid-December, when the city switches its phone provider.

Windstream, the city’s longtime phone provider, ran into an issue about two months ago that has prevented multiple city government phone lines from receiving incoming calls. And while some lines have been restored, many still can’t take calls.

“Despite numerous promises to repair them quickly, they remain unfixed,” city spokesman Wyatt Behringer said via email.

While city officials have waited for Windstream to resolve the issue, Behringer said, the city has accelerated a switch over to Verizon, which had been scheduled to begin at year’s end. He said a new, upgraded phone system should be fully operational no later than mid-December.

Anyone who needs to reach a city department or official should call the main number for city hall, 717-291-4711, for assistance. Other methods of contact include the city’s general email, info@cityoflancasterpa.gov; the police administrative line, 717-735-3300; and the police nonemergency line, 717-664-1180.