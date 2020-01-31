A group created to improve police-community relations in Lancaster city will hold the first of three town-hall meetings Monday, Feb. 3, to get public input.

The Community Police Working Group is expected to present its vision and mission, solicit feedback, and gather community input.

Monday's meeting is 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Masonic Lodge No. 43, 213 W. Chestnut St.

Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser, a member of the group, said the group will share its work from its months of meetings on Monday.

The working group was formed in the summer of 2018, after a video depicting a city police officer’s use of a stun gun on an unarmed, seated man went viral online, drawing widespread criticism and prompting a federal civil lawsuit.

Local officials ruled the officer violated neither the law nor the police department’s use-of-force policy; the department had been drafting a stricter policy that was adopted soon after.

The man, Sean Williams, claims in his suit police used excessive force. His trial in federal court is scheduled for Feb. 11.

The working group is made up of representatives from city government, police, the NAACP, nonprofits, churches and city residents.