The Lancaster City Republican Committee will host a 66-mile vehicle rally in support of President Donald Trump and police on Saturday morning.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, county commissioners Ray D'Agostino and Josh Parsons, and retired city police chief Jarrad Berkihiser are expected to speak at the start of the Trump/Back the Blue rally, Lancaster GOP chairwoman Lisa Colon said Friday.

Vicki Rogers, who was the 2013 Ms. Senior Pennsylvania, will sing the national anthem.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at Buck Motorsports Park in Providence Township. At least 60 vehicles were confirmed as of around noon Friday, with another 190 expressing interest on Facebook, according to Colon.

After remarks by the speakers, participants will travel north on Route 272 into the city, head west on Route 462 into Columbia, take routes 30 and 222 Ephrata, then Route 272 back to the city, ending near the Lancaster police station, Colon said. There is no scheduled concluding speakers or events, she said.