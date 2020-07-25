The City of Lancaster has been awarded a $50,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts for the Office of Public Art’s Public Art Community Engagement program.

The grant will a fund a manager of the program, known as PACE, in the Office of Public Art, which will run the PACE Neighbors program. The manager also will support the Office of Neighborhood Engagement through resident-driven public art projects.

The position was posted Feb. 14 and the application period closed March 13, but the selection process was delayed becaue of COVID-19.

The grants were made possible through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to support previous award recipients with staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs.

This award marks the third grant that the City of Lancaster has received from the NEA in the last year.