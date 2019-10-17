The City of Lancaster has been approved for an $11.2 million state loan for a sewer infrastructure project.

The funding will be used to upgrade the city’s Maple Grove pump station in Lancaster Township and the piping to and from it, said Cindy McCormick, deputy public works director, and Bryan Harner, senior project manager.

The work is expected to get under way early next year and take about two years, Harner said. The pump station serves parts of Lancaster city and its western suburbs.

The low-cost loan comes via the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, known as Pennvest, a state program set up in 1988 to fund public water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.

Pennvest funding for three other Lancaster County projects was announced Wednesday.

The Christiana Borough Authority was approved for a $450,000 loan for a sewer project involving the installation of new piping inside existing pipe, a process known as sliplining. The work is expected to take place next year and will stop groundwater from infiltrating the system, borough manager Carol Pringle said.

In addition, two dairy farms are receiving grants for infrastructure to manage manure and runoff. One, in Strasburg Township, is receiving $454,148; the other, in Colerain Township, is receiving $429,513. Both grants are coming from Pennvest by way of the Chester County Conservation District.

In all, the state announced funding for 16 projects statewide, totaling $98 million.