Lancaster city received bids from five companies interested in helping revive a stalled plan to create a citywide broadband network, including one proposal from Comcast, the city’s main cable television, internet and phone service provider.

City officials hope the bid opening is the turning point for the ambitious, nearly decade-old effort to offer low-cost, high-speed internet service across the city through a fiber network whose development has so far been beset by delays and saddled with unexpected costs.

The city is seeking a new company to help build and manage the network because after working with MAW Communications for six years, it split with the Reading-based company just over a year ago after the firm ran into legal trouble because of its use of PPL Electric Utility’s poles to run cable.

Lancaster city eventually joined PPL’s suit against MAW and ultimately paid $2.7 million to settle the dispute, taking full ownership in May 2021 of the unfinished broadband network that includes 16 miles of fiber, two remote switching stations, and about 160 customers for the residential internet service known as LanCity Connect.

Since the city’s split with MAW just over a year ago, the city has been paying more than $13,000 a month to support existing LanCity Connect customers but hasn’t billed for them for the internet service which had plans starting at $34.99 a month. The city said it hasn’t been collecting the payments because it doesn’t have access to MAW’s billing system and lacks the capacity to create its own. It also paid a company $68,000 to study the system and issue the recent request for proposals.

In all, the city has spent at least $4.5 million on the system, which also provides internet access for some city services.

Review of bids may take 60 days

In addition to a bid from Comcast, the city opened proposals Wednesday morning from Shentel, a Virginia-based company that has begun building a fiber network in some suburban Lancaster County municipalities, and Windstream, the Arkansas-based company formerly headquartered in Ephrata Borough. Other bids were from FirstLight, which is based in Albany, New York, and Keystone Metro Fiber, which is headquartered near Allentown.

Besides publicizing the names of the bidders, city officials did not release details of the proposals, which they said they will need to evaluate.

“We are extremely pleased to receive proposals from five solid and reputable companies interested in providing fiber in the City of Lancaster,” said Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator. “We will now perform a thorough review of the proposals before determining the next steps in the process. The city anticipates that the review process will take up to 60 days.”

The request for proposals offered a lot of flexibility for a would-be partner, including the possibility of initially limiting the geographic scope of the service city officials still hope will eventually be available to every city address.

New residential customers for LanCity Connect haven’t been signed up for the service since 2017 because of the more than two-year legal dispute that began then between MAW and PPL over MAW’s use of PPL utility poles to string its cable. That dispute was settled in June 2020.