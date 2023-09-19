Lancaster city will receive $1 million in urban forestry grant money to fund programs that seek to lower the financial impact street tree maintenance places on property owners. The city is among 12 Pennsylvania recipients of the grant, which stems from Inflation Reduction Act funds distributed by the U.S. Forest Service.

The city’s proposal states it will plan and implement initiatives to “maximize ecosystem service” and minimize “property owners’ financial toll” for street tree maintenance.

The Forest Service funded 385 total Urban and Community Forestry grant proposals from disadvantaged communities that are aiming to increase tree cover and provide more equitable access to green space. There are $1.5 billion worth of funded proposals in all 50 states, as well as several in tribal communities, U.S. territories and U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands.

Funded Pennsylvania projects fall into several categories: tree planting and maintenance, restoration and resilience, workforce development and extreme heat. Lancaster city’s project is in the “restoration and resilience” category.

Other Pennsylvania communities who received grant money include Mechanicsburg, State College, Allentown, Connellsville, Easton, Harrisburg, Johnstown and Pittsburgh. The Friends of Pittsburgh Urban Forest organization and the Public Health Management Corporation in Philadelphia also received funds.

