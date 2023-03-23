The Lancaster Parking Authority board voted 3-2 to accept the sole bid, for $1.36 million, submitted to create and install public art on the Christian Street Garage facade overlooking Ewell Plaza on North Queen Street.

Thursday’s vote followed more than an hour of discussion largely focused on what might happen if the board rejected the bid, which initially came in at $1.5 million — far more than the $600,000 the authority budgeted for the art component in 2018.

The authority was able to work with Benchmark Construction Co., of Brownstown, to bring the cost down, authority Executive Director Larry Cohen said.

About a dozen opponents of the design chosen by the city attended the meeting, with those who spoke criticizing the art as unoriginal and too costly and questioning the procedures the city used in selecting the design.

Miami-based R&R Studios’ “The New Lancaster Rainbow” consists of colored aluminum tubing hung vertically on the facade facing North Queen Street.

Board members and authority Executive Director Larry Cohen made clear, however, that aesthetics weren’t the issue before them.

“This is a vote on cost, not design,” Cohen said.

The board last month postponed voting on the project so it could get a bid justification explaining the cost increases.

Board Vice Chair Kyle Sollenberger, who voted against the bid, discussed rejecting the project because of the cost and going to the city to see if it would consider either not including public art or going with the original concept of an architectural facade.

Board member Sheldon Weaver, an engineer and project manager who voted to accept the bid, said the justifications largely centered on increased material and labor costs, which he accepted as valid.

Board Chair Mark Reinmiller, who also voted in favor of the bid, noted costs could be about the same or increase if the authority went back to the city and the city agreed to drop the art in favor of an architectural facade.

Board members also considered that the city could find the authority in violation of its obligation to complete the project with the public art component. That could potentially carry a $500 per day fine, authority solicitor Matthew Creme said.

Board Treasurer Jodie Macariola downplayed the cost to the authority, noting that there is money remaining from bonds issued for the Ewell Plaza renovation project.

The roughly $34 million Ewell Plaza project includes the 325-spot parking garage, the new home for Lancaster Public Library and two retail storefronts. Initially, the entire project was expected to cost about $29 million.

Former mayor Art Morris, who opposed the art, thanked the board for its work at the end of the meeting.

After the meeting, Jackie Snyder, one of the opponents, said, “It's so sad to watch them go through the bureaucratic process of all this, which makes me feel sympathetic for them because they need to jump through all these hoops. Maybe it’s me being younger, but materially, look at the result.”