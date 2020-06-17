A blaze that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster city was ruled accidental, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

The fire started in the second-floor bathroom at 607 Rockland Street, fire officials said, and caused damage to another building. Exactly what caused the fire was not specified.

Three people were trapped in the building when the fire was first dispatched, according to Lancaster city fire chief Scott Little.

One man jumped off the balcony of the second floor, one woman was rescued from the third floor and a man was rescued from the roof, Little said.

Two of those people are in critical condition of Crozer-Chester Medical Center, fire officials said on Wednesday. One is fair condition at Lancaster General Hospital.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Firefighters were able to control the fire after approximately 30 minutes, Little said.

Lancaster city fire marshals, Lancaster city police and Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals investigated the fire.

Damage loss is estimated at $200,000.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania tweeted that it is working to assist 14 individuals who have been impacted by the fire.