Manheim Township Fire Rescue Department will have a new fire chief next February.

Scott Little, currently the City of Lancaster Fire Bureau’s fire chief, will be taking over for current Manheim Township Fire Chief Rick Kane, Manheim Township Commissioners announced Tuesday. Kane will be retiring in January.

“The Board of Commissioners believe Chief Little will be a visionary leader for Manheim Township Fire Rescue,” Commission President Tom O’Brien said in a township news release.

Little, who has served as the city’s Fire Chief since 2018, will begin his new position Feb. 7. His last day with Lancaster city will be Jan. 14.

The city will name an interim chief and conduct a search for a permanent successor following Little’s departure, according to a city news release.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue is “an up-and-coming organization,” Little said, growing from an all-volunteer fire rescue force in 2007 to now having 80 full- and part-time staff members.

“Looking at the opportunities of how they’re going to continue to grow in the near future was a very attractive opportunity for me to continue to grow professionally for my career,” Little said.

In his three and a half years in Lancaster, the 39-year-old Fire Chief helped developed a staff training regimen that eventually reached 10,000 agency training hours and has produced some of the most-credentialed fire officers in the state.

“We’ve taken training to a whole new level in the city,” he said.

One of Little’s stated goals is to introduce those same training standards in Manheim Township.

“I felt it was really a good fit to continue that type of vision and take it to Manheim Township and be able to continue their success into the future and really build upon what Chief Kane’s legacy has been,” he said.

The city bureau also saw the introduction of its first new fire station in 50 years during Little's tenure, as well as improved working conditions and equipment, investing more than $4 million in new firefighting equipment in the past three years, he said.

Little cited Mayor Danene Sorace’s guidance and support during his years in the city as being crucial to the bureau’s accomplishments during his tenure.

“I could not have asked to be aligned with a better leader,” he said.

Sorace described Little in a city news release as “a trusted leader” who moved the fire bureau forward “further and faster than I could have hoped.”

“Manheim Township is fortunate to gain his service and I look forward to continuing our strong intermunicipal collaboration in fire and public safety,” she added.

During his time in Lancaster, Little brought “his experience, energy, and vision to benefit the city and our residents,” the city said. “Under his leadership, the City has made an unprecedented investment in apparatus, equipment, infrastructure — including the first new fire stations in 50 years — as well as training and professional development that supports the men and women of the Fire Bureau and their commitment to protect the lives and properties of the residents of and visitors to Lancaster City.”

Little’s firefighting career began in Springettsbury Township in York County in 2004, just three years after graduating from Spring Grove Area High School. He later served eight years as a firefighter in the Marines before returning to work in the York Area United Fire Rescue for nearly 10 years. He later served in fire rescue operations with the U.S. Department of Defense in Pennsylvania and Maryland, rising to the ranks of captain and assistant chief of operations and Training.

Little has also served with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard since 2008 and is currently a first sergeant and the assistant chief of training in Harrisburg.

He has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 15 years. His daughter Mackenzie, 20, also serves in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.