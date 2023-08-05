Lancaster city’s bike-share program has added more docking stations and bikes as it looks to expand the program outside city limits, add electric bikes and possibly make the service available year-round.

The city, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Franklin & Marshall College are sponsoring this year’s program, which is anticipated to cost $121,000.

“There are 11 docking stations and 11 Red Rose virtual bike racks,” said Cindy McCormick, the city’s deputy director of public works. “The estimated operational cost of each docking station is around $11,000.”

The Lancaster County Metropolitan Planning Organization is allocating $96,800 in federal funding from its Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement Program to help cover the anticipated cost of Bike It Lancaster’s 2023 season, according to Wyatt Behringer, the city’s communications and policy strategist. F&M is contributing $11,000, LG Health $9,000, and the city $4,200.

Behringer said 25 new bikes were added to the program, bringing the total number to 50.

The program usually begins in early spring – depending on the weather – and ends in late fall, when the docking stations and bikes are stored away until the following year.

“This past winter was the first year we kept a portion of the bike share out all year long since we had enough consistent riders using the bikes for their commutes,” Behringer said. “If the demand for the bike share continues, the plan is for it to be available all year.”

Plans to expand outside city

As the program expands in the city, plans are underway to bring Bike It Lancaster to neighboring communities.

“We have future plans to expand bicycle offerings to include e-bicycles, as well as expanding geographically in partnership with neighboring municipalities East Lampeter and Manheim Township,” McCormick said.

While plans for expanding to East Lampeter and Manheim townships are still in the works, McCormick said Bike It Share bicycles could be on those roads as early as next year.

“While there is not a clear timeline laid out for these plans, we could potentially see these offerings as early as 2024 or 2025,” she said.

Manheim Township assistant manager Andy Bowman said the city reached out to the township about bringing the program there.

“We want to provide recreational opportunities for township residents as well, so we are all in,” Bowman said. “We’ve started to lay the groundwork.”

Bowman said early discussions have included a three-year funding stream from the Lancaster County Metropolitan Organization that would cover the cost of Manheim Township dock stations. The township would seek sponsorship after the third year, he said. Plans have not been finalized.

East Lampeter Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the township has discussed expanding the bike-share program there.

“There are plans to request funding from the county,” he said. “The (township) board (of supervisors) will have an item on the agenda at a meeting, but until the board does that, I can’t say for sure.”

New bikes, dock stations

Bike It Lancaster was originally launched in 2017 under former Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company Zagster, which shut down the program here and others nationwide in June 2020 citing financial problems due to the pandemic.

The city hired its current vendor Tandem Mobility to relaunch the program in 2021. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company operates 17 bike-share programs nationwide including Hershey Bikes at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

Lancaster city has seen 1,000 trips made using its program so far in 2023, with 360 logged in July, according to McCormick.

Bike It Lancaster offers a $25 annual membership that includes unlimited hourlong rides. After the hour expires, members pay the same $1.50 per 30-minute fee charged to nonmembers. There are currently approximately 240 members.

People using the program must be at least 18 years old and have a credit or debit card.

While the program does not require the use of helmets to ride its bikes, a message on the frequently asked questions page at bikeitlancaster.com encourages people to wear one.

According to Pennsylvania law, anyone under 12 years old who is operating or is a passenger on a bike must wear a bicycle helmet. The bike-share program is intended for people 18 years and older and it is not intended or suitable for children, according to Lancaster city Environmental Planner Karl Graybill.

The five new docking stations include Reservoir Park at 832 E. Orange St., Sixth Ward Park at 680 E. Ross St., Rodney Park at Rodney and Crystal streets, College and Marietta avenues, and in front of Bright Side Opportunities Center on Hershey Avenue near Wabank Street.

The program also is adding five new virtual docks, Red Rose Racks, which are bike racks that are digitally designated as stations. They will be added at Brandon Park near Wabank Street and Brandon Court, Duke Street Plaza at South Duke and Chesapeake streets, South Ann and Juniata streets, along the Greenway Trail, and West King and Manor streets.

City recognized as bicycle friendly

Lancaster city recently was recognized with a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit with a mission to improve lives and strengthen communities through bicycling.

The nonprofit cited the city’s effort to enhance bicycle infrastructure, education, and overall support of cycling enthusiasts.

One of the city’s efforts highlighted by the nonprofit was its expansion of the Bike It Lancaster program.

“The expansion of Bike It Lancaster demonstrates our commitment to fostering safe, active forms of transportation in Lancaster city,” Lancaster city Director of Public Works Steve Campbell said in a statement from the city. “We are excited to see the positive impact this program will have on our community as we continue to shape an even more bike-friendly city.”

Along with the expansion of its bike-share program, the city pointed to its addition of new bike lanes and improved signage as efforts to prioritize cyclist safety, as well as the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in the city by 2030. Lancaster city adopted the Vision Zero transportation safety plan in November 2020.

