Completing Lancaster city’s ambitious plan for a municipal broadband network to cover the entire city will be the task of a private company that has been installing its fiber optic systems in some neighboring municipalities.

Virginia-based telecommunications company Shentel has been selected by the city to revive and build out the municipal broadband project that was launched nearly a decade ago with the hope of providing high-speed, low-cost internet service to every city resident.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point,” Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace told city council Monday when she announced a partnership with Shentel that will be formalized as a contract is negotiated. “This is just to say we have a next step. We have a partner that has been thoroughly vetted.”

The announcement brings certainty to the broadband project that has been at a standstill since 2017 because of lawsuits over the use of PPL utility poles for fiber optic wires. But the new partnership won’t result in the city recouping any of the $5.4 million in public funds that have been spent to build and acquire it. It also won’t immediately end the city’s outlays for the existing 16 miles of fiber optic cable, expenses that include servicing customers of the residential broadband service known as LanCity Connect, all of whom have been getting the service for free.

Details of the contract with Shentel have not been finalized, but Sorace said Monday there won’t be “any financial reward” for the city. Yet Sorace said the outcome is a win since the partnership with Shentel will accomplish the city’s original goals of making high-speed internet service available to all city residents.

“We have (already) spent this money,” Sorace said after Monday’s meeting. “So how do we leverage this investment? How do we do this moving forward to it still accomplishes our goal and reduces the risk going forward and the financial strain on the city, given all that we know about the city’s financial status?”

The city will continue to own its part of the broadband system, but it will be managed and operated by Shentel. The city will reserve the right to connect some city services — including traffic lights and water meters — for free throughout Shentel’s entire network. It will also require Shentel to make connections available for every residential address in the city, something the company would not likely have done on its own.

“That’s not something that happens in many places. 100% is rare,” said Christopher Kyle, Shentel’s vice president of industry and regulatory affairs.

Timeline, pricing of new service

Shentel will offer internet, phone and cable service but will emphasize its Glo Fiber internet service, an entirely fiber optic network. Fiber optic technology converts electricity carrying data into light, offering internet speeds faster than cable, broadband or DSL service.

Currently monthly fees for Shentel’s Glo Fiber broadband are $65 for 600 Mbps; $80 for 1.2 Gbps and $135 for 2.4 Gbps, which includes fees. A $30 option for 50 Mbps will be available for customers whose income qualifies them for a $30 discount through a federal program, which would make the service free.

Bryan Byrd, Shentel’s government and community affairs specialist, told city council members that construction of the network could begin in the second half of 2024 and continue into early 2027, with service being activated for customers as work is completed.

Shentel is the new private partner the city sought for the project after it split in in 2021 with Reading-based MAW Communications and became sole owner of the 16 miles of fiber optic line that had been installed. Shentel estimates it will have to lay 90 miles of additional line to extend an option for service to every household in Lancaster city.

“This is a self-funded capital project that we would be investing millions and millions of dollars in an infrastructure project in the city,” Byrd told city council members.

Shentel is a publicly held company that operates a fiber optic network of more than 8,300 miles and is in the middle of an aggressive push to expand into Lancaster County that began in 2021 with Lancaster Township, East Hempfield Township and Mountville Borough. It now also has a presence in East Lampeter, West Lampeter, Manor and Manheim townships as well as Millersville and East Petersburg boroughs.

Shentel’s plans to expand into Lancaster city come after it submitted a proposal in response to a formal request for proposals the city issued last May. Four other bids were submitted at that time, including one from Comcast, the city’s main cable television and internet provider. Sorace said Shentel was chosen after the bids were narrowed down to two finalists.

Jess King, Sorace’s chief of staff, declined to name the runner-up or share Shentel’s original proposal, saying the bid proposal would become public when the contract is finalized. Sorace declined to offer a timeline for when a final contract might be brought back to city council for its approval.

City’s ongoing expenses

While the city hasn’t spent any money to expand the system since it became its sole owner in May 2021, it has likely spent at least $300,000 on managing and studying the system, while forgoing at least $100,000 in revenue from existing LanCity Connect customers.

In May 2022, the city said it had been spending $7,400 a month for technical support of the system as well as nearly $6,000 a month for “wholesale” internet service that allows LanCity Connect customers and the city offices to get service through the fiber optic network. At that time it had also paid $68,000 to CTC Technology & Energy, a consulting firm that has been advising the city on the options and helped prepare the “request for proposals” that was sent out in May 2022.

Citing the absence last week of the city official with knowledge of the spending related to LanCity Connect, King said she could not confirm the current monthly spending levels or estimate how much CTC has been paid for work it has done since May 2021, when the split with MAW was finalized and the city became the sole owner of the system.

If the city has kept monthly spending levels where they were in May 2022 — while not paying out any more to consultants — it will have spent more than $300,000 to study and maintain the system since it took full ownership from MAW in May 2021.

And for most of that time, the city has not collected any payments from the LanCity Connect customers it has continued to serve.

“Due to a series of legal and economic decisions, the city has not billed all existing LanCity connect users,” King said. “While they have received free service for a period, as Shentel takes over operations, they will become paying customers.”

With the caveat that she wasn’t familiar with all the details of the billing problems, Sorace said the inability to send out bills could have stemmed from not being able to get an accurate customer list from MAW, not being able to use their system, and then not wanting to invest the time and resources to create a new billing system because city officials hoped they would have been able to find someone else to take over much sooner.

“It’s kind of just gone on and it has not been ideal,” Sorace said. “At the same time, how much do we want to invest resources in creating a system that is going to be for nothing (when someone else takes over).”

Free internet, lost revenue

One LanCity Connect customer, Scott Murphy, said he hasn’t received a bill since September 2021 for the 1 gigabyte service for which he had previously been paying $125 a month.

“It’s absolutely bizarre given the current status of the city budget,” said Murphy, a 49-year-old IT applications specialist who works from home.

Murphy said he signed up for LanCity Connect as soon as he could, saying he and some of his neighbors in the 100 block of North Mary Street were among the first people to get the service in 2017.

Murphy said he only realized he would be getting his internet service for free when he talked to some of his neighbors and learned that their bills too had stopped coming in after September 2021, while their service also had remained active.

Although he’s grateful for a free service that has saved him more than $2,000 in the last year-and-a-half, he worries about the support for what he has come to regard as an orphan city service.

“There’s no one there to answer the phone when there’s a problem but — knock wood — I haven’t had a problem in a year, at least,” Murphy said.

In May 2022, the city said there were 161 LanCity Connect customers. King said this week that that number likely hasn’t changed while adding that an exact tally was unavailable last week because of the absence of the city official with specific knowledge.

Because former customers no longer have the service and new ones have not been signed up, there are likely fewer customers today than a year ago. In at least one case recently, service was not continued for the new owner of a house that had previously been wired for LanCity Connect.

Nevertheless, the potential lost revenue because of the billing problems could be significant.

If there are still 161 LanCity Connect customers and all of them are all getting the lowest tier of service — $35 for 50 Mbps of speed — the city would have lost out on more than $100,000 since September 2021. Because LanCity charged $90 for 1 gigabyte of speed and $76 for 300 Mbps of speed, the lost potential revenue could easily be $200,000.

It is unclear how long the city’s ongoing expenses will continue.

In response to a question asking when the city would be able to stop spending money to maintain the system, King replied, “Shentel will be building the system between 2024 and 2026 and taking segments online as they complete areas. The city will have access to fiber as it is built. The exact timeline to answer your question is still undetermined.”

