A Lancaster city duo was arrested Thursday afternoon after seven French bulldogs – six of them puppies – had been stolen from a home in Denver, according to Ephrata police.

Mackenzie Viera, 21, and Conner Verhagen, 22, both of Manor Street, took six puppies and the puppies’ mother from a home on Wollups Hill Road in Denver around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

The owner of the dogs told police he woke up to a suspicious vehicle and two people on his property. He took down the info on the pair's vehicle, which led police to Viera and Verhagen, police said.

Ephrata and Lancaster city police rescued all seven dogs from the residence, police said.

Police valued the dogs at $12,000.

Viera was charged with felony counts of burglary, theft and conspiracy. Verhagen was charged with felony counts of theft and conspiracy.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

They were taken to Lancaster County Prison at 8 a.m. for arraignment.

Arraignments happen twice-a-day on weekends and holidays.