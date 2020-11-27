Attorneys for a Lancaster police officer accused of groping a Lancaster woman’s breasts and slamming her into a car during a drug arrest want a federal judge to throw out her suit.
The lawyers made the request in a recently filed brief in which they denied the woman’s accusations and said the woman prompted the incident by trying to destroy evidence.
The lawsuit was filed in October 2019 by Jessica Lopez, who has become a prominent member of the city’s protest community following the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd.
Lopez’s attorneys argued that the case should go to a jury. They said that the fact that Lopez was found with cocaine and marijuana is irrelevant, as is her involvement as a leader of anti-police protests this summer.
Lopez claims Detective Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted and hurt her arm after a Nov. 8, 2017, traffic stop in the city’s Southwest neighborhood, about a mile from the police station. She was a passenger in the vehicle. She claims in her suit that Nickel grabbed her breasts on the pretext of searching for drugs.
Nickel testified during a deposition that he could smell marijuana on Lopez after the stop, but she refused to surrender it, so he arrested her and put her in his patrol car to take her to the police station.
Had Lopez cooperated, he said, and simply handed over the marijuana, it probably would have ended there.
Nickel testified he could see in the rearview mirror that Lopez was acting strangely in the back seat as he drove her to the station. That prompted him to stop his car in front of the station to search her and the back seat. He said he found white powder all over her front and lap.
Nickel denied sexually assaulting Lopez. In a perfect world, he said, he’d have had a female officer search Lopez, but he was concerned she might be swallowing drugs.
“... because I can assure that, if a prisoner overdosed on drugs in police custody, that’s a problem,” he testified.
In her deposition, Lopez acknowledged having mental health issues, including attention deficit-hyperactivity, bipolar and explosive anger disorders. She also acknowledged pleading guilty to assaulting police in 2008 when officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving her and her boyfriend.
She said the incident with Nickel makes her uncomfortable around police.
“At this point I’m scared. I’m terrified. I walk past police officers and they make comments in regard to the situation," she said.
But not too scared to protest against police, Nickel’s attorney noted.
Lopez agreed and acknowledged criticizing Nickels during one protest, saying “this is the type of man who spent his life ruining other people’s lives in order to arrest certain people...”
She was speaking of a past boyfriend — the father of three of her children — who was convicted of drug dealing.
Nickel testified he tries to avoid Lopez, “But unfortunately ... Ms. Lopez has taken it upon herself to create the Unapologetic 717 group of protesters, and they like to protest daily there in front of the Lancaster city police station.”
The federal judge handling the case did not indicate when she may rule on the city’s request to dismiss the suit.
Meanwhile, Lopez is awaiting trial on riot-related charges in Lancaster County Court for actions Lopez is accused of taking following the Sept. 13 fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz. A trial date has not been set.
The coverage so far: Police shot, killed man in Lancaster city; the impacts, ruling and consequences
A Lancaster city police officer fatally shot a man following a call for a domestic disturbance on Sunday evening in Lancaster city, leading to a night full of protests and a demand for answers.
The 27-year-old man, Ricardo Munoz, was shot after brandishing a knife and running after a police officer. Here is the body camera footage; viewer discretion advised.
Editor's note: Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that the police killing of Ricardo Muñoz was justified, "no question…
A police officer fatally shot and killed a man on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city, sparking protests, riots and talks of ment…
A Lancaster police officer will not be charged for fatally shooting a man who chased him while brandishing a knife on Sept. 13, the family's a…
UPDATE: The officer will not be charged, according to the Munoz family attorney. Click here to read more.
Findings in Ricardo Muñoz police shooting investigation to be released soon, District Attorney's office says
UPDATE: The officer will not be charged, according to the Munoz family attorney. Click here to read more.
On the second Sunday in September, Miguelina Peña picked up her son, Ricardo Muñoz, from her daughter’s house near Park City Center. She drove…
Several dozen people paid their respects Thursday evening to Ricardo Miguel Muñoz, the man shot and killed Sunday night by a Lancaster city po…
Seven protesters released on bail Thursday after Lancaster County judges reduce it at bail modification hearings
When Dylan Davis showed up outside the Lancaster city police station on Sunday night, he said he was there to do what he’s done since late May…
Watch: Lancaster civil rights organizations hold press conference on protester bail Wednesday afternoon [video]
Representatives from Lancaster Stands Up, SafeHouse Lancaster and the Lancaster NAACP are hosting a press conference outside of Faith Tabernac…
Bail modified for 9 protesters arrested following Lancaster protests after fatal police shooting [update]
Nine of the 13 protesters facing multiple felony charges after a round of arrests early this week saw their bail amounts reduced Thursday, aft…
An autopsy was completed Tuesday morning on the 27-year-old Lancaster man fatally shot by a Lancaster police officer Sunday night and the fami…
Ricardo Muñoz's body was left on the ground for four hours after he was shot by a Lancaster police officer Sunday afternoon.
The day after Ricardo Munoz was shot and killed by a Lancaster police officer, triggering riots and arrests outside the police headquarters, M…
Counseling available to Lancaster officer who fatally shot man Sunday; gravity weighs heavy in such cases, chief says
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said Jeromey Barnes had been fatally shot. He was not. And it said city detectives were invest…
Watch: Green Dreamz hosts press conference about recent protests, high bail following recent arrests [video]
Green Dreamz, a civil rights organization, is hosting a press conference outside of Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday afternoon.
Update: Read about the updates for bail modification for Lancaster protesters.
Monday’s second night of protests near the Lancaster police station ended with a pair of arrests, with city police charging two men -- one of …
Editor's note: This story was updated to correct a name misspelling included in an original Lancaster police news release. A list of charges f…
Judge sets bail to $1 million for Lancaster protesters; Lt. Gov. Fetterman calls it 'unconstitutional'
A Lancaster County judge set bail at $1 million for some of the protesters arrested for arson and riot-related charges early Monday morning fo…
'It's not a crime to be sick': family of man fatally shot by Lancaster police Sunday talks about his mental health problems
The family of the man police shot and killed Sunday afternoon when he chased a City of Lancaster police officer with a knife said he was menta…
Sunday night, after the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Muñoz Sunday afternoon in Lancaster city, protests began and escalated th…
First mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed by police, Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace pointed out what she described as failures …
Laurel Street Mennonite Church holds 'time of prayer and conversation' Monday night following police shooting Sunday afternoon
The Laurel Street Mennonite Church, located at 301 Laurel Street in Lancaster, will be holding an "evening of prayer and conversation" in thei…
13 people, 5 from outside Lancaster County, arrested after Monday morning protests in Lancaster city: police
This story has been updated to reflect more arrests announced by Lancaster Bureau of Police, and to update charges some of the accused are facing.
Knife-wielding man fatally shot by Lancaster police Sunday was facing trial in 2019 stabbing of 4 [update]
The knife-wielding man a Lancaster city police officer fatally shot Sunday afternoon was scheduled for trial next month on charges he stabbed …
Police were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city on Sunday evening, about 4:15 p.m.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Protests carried on into the overnight hours after a police officer shot and killed a man in Lancaster city Sunday evening.
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office has identified the man shot and killed by a city police officer Sunday.
A Lancaster city police officer fatally shot a man following a call for a domestic disturbance on Sunday evening in Lancaster city, leading to…
Lancaster officers used "chemical munitions" on protesters gathered downtown early Monday morning.
Editor's Note: The footage included in this story contains graphic footage and may be disturbing for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.
Police have shot and killed a man after a domestic disturbance on Sunday, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.
Lancaster DA rules Muñoz shooting justified; officer 'only resorted to lethal force when he confirmed imminent threat to life'
Half the time it takes to read this sentence aloud — four seconds — is the time a Lancaster city police officer had to decide how to respond t…