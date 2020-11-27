Attorneys for a Lancaster police officer accused of groping a Lancaster woman’s breasts and slamming her into a car during a drug arrest want a federal judge to throw out her suit.

The lawyers made the request in a recently filed brief in which they denied the woman’s accusations and said the woman prompted the incident by trying to destroy evidence.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2019 by Jessica Lopez, who has become a prominent member of the city’s protest community following the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd.

Lopez’s attorneys argued that the case should go to a jury. They said that the fact that Lopez was found with cocaine and marijuana is irrelevant, as is her involvement as a leader of anti-police protests this summer.

Lopez claims Detective Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted and hurt her arm after a Nov. 8, 2017, traffic stop in the city’s Southwest neighborhood, about a mile from the police station. She was a passenger in the vehicle. She claims in her suit that Nickel grabbed her breasts on the pretext of searching for drugs.

Nickel testified during a deposition that he could smell marijuana on Lopez after the stop, but she refused to surrender it, so he arrested her and put her in his patrol car to take her to the police station.

Had Lopez cooperated, he said, and simply handed over the marijuana, it probably would have ended there.

Nickel testified he could see in the rearview mirror that Lopez was acting strangely in the back seat as he drove her to the station. That prompted him to stop his car in front of the station to search her and the back seat. He said he found white powder all over her front and lap.

Nickel denied sexually assaulting Lopez. In a perfect world, he said, he’d have had a female officer search Lopez, but he was concerned she might be swallowing drugs.

“... because I can assure that, if a prisoner overdosed on drugs in police custody, that’s a problem,” he testified.

In her deposition, Lopez acknowledged having mental health issues, including attention deficit-hyperactivity, bipolar and explosive anger disorders. She also acknowledged pleading guilty to assaulting police in 2008 when officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving her and her boyfriend.

She said the incident with Nickel makes her uncomfortable around police.

“At this point I’m scared. I’m terrified. I walk past police officers and they make comments in regard to the situation," she said.

But not too scared to protest against police, Nickel’s attorney noted.

Lopez agreed and acknowledged criticizing Nickels during one protest, saying “this is the type of man who spent his life ruining other people’s lives in order to arrest certain people...”

She was speaking of a past boyfriend — the father of three of her children — who was convicted of drug dealing.

Nickel testified he tries to avoid Lopez, “But unfortunately ... Ms. Lopez has taken it upon herself to create the Unapologetic 717 group of protesters, and they like to protest daily there in front of the Lancaster city police station.”

The federal judge handling the case did not indicate when she may rule on the city’s request to dismiss the suit.

Meanwhile, Lopez is awaiting trial on riot-related charges in Lancaster County Court for actions Lopez is accused of taking following the Sept. 13 fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz. A trial date has not been set.