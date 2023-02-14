The Lancaster City Democratic Committee on Monday endorsed three incumbents running for four open spots on City Council in the May primary, but chose not to endorse anyone for the fourth seat.

Council President Amanda Bakay and council member Jaime Arroyo each won the support of the committee to run for another four-year term. Ahmed Ahmed, who was appointed to the council in December to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El ahead of his bid for the Pennsylvania House, earned the committee’s backing to finish out the two years remaining in Smith-Wade-El’s term.

The committee declined to endorse anyone for the fourth open spot – the seat of Katherine Walsh, who did not submit her name to the committee for endorsement and has not indicated whether she will run.

Marshall Miller, chair of the Democratic Committee, said it is not common for the committee to leave a seat unendorsed, but it will give members an opportunity to support who they want. If all seats for a given race have been endorsed, committee members are forced to resign if they support a candidate who is not endorsed, Miller said. This year, committee members will be able to support one candidate of their choosing.

Tene Darby, Andre Gilbert and Dayna London also sought the committee’s endorsement. Each has roots in the city’s southeast quadrant, where residents have noted their discontent with their representation on council.

Darby and Gilbert are southeast residents, and London previously lived in the southeast. Darby, who has been active on social media since announcing her campaign in January, has expressed support for London, saying she would keep the southeast’s interests in mind.

All candidates who sought endorsement for a council seat are members of the Democratic Committee, except Arroyo.

All candidates seeking endorsement were interviewed by the committee. During endorsement balloting, Marshall said, committee members could vote for as many candidates as there were seats available for each race. The committee made endorsements for City Council, School District of Lancaster school board and three magisterial district judgeships.

A seat goes unendorsed if a candidate does not receive support from two-thirds of the committee after two rounds of balloting, Marshall said.

Southeast wants more representation

Southeast residents expressed their disappointment with council’s pick for Smith-Wade-El’s vacated seat in December; Darby and Gilbert had applied for the seat. Residents at the meeting said their voices were not being heard and the southeast was not properly represented on council.

“For me, being in the southeast and never seeing any representation in government — somebody from my neck of the woods — that’s what I need,” southeast resident Nelly Torres said in December. “It’s just so disheartening to see no matter how hard we try, we just don’t make it.”

Miller did not speak directly to what some in the city’s southeast perceive as a bias against their neighborhood in terms of a lack of representation.

“These are the Democrats that local Democratic Committee People, who are closest to the voters, believe will help build a better, more equitable, and more prosperous Lancaster City for all residents,” Marshall said in an email statement.

The city Democratic Committee also made the following endorsements Monday:

SDL school board, five seats, four-year terms: Cheryl Desmond, Robin Goodson, Molly Henderson, Katrina Holmes and Kareena Rios.

Magisterial judge for District 02-2-01 (Locust Street), six-year term: Jodie Richardson.

Magisterial judge for District 02-2-02 (North Queen Street), six-year term: John Bender.

Magisterial judge for District 02-2-03 (Elm Avenue), six-year term: Mary Sponaugle.