Lancaster residents will have more opportunities to engage with city officials on the newest comprehensive plan before its final rollout in late summer.

The full comprehensive plan is expected to be released Sept. 1 after a series of planning commission meetings in July and August, at which residents can give their feedback. Residents can attend open houses prior to the meetings to discuss the plan directly with city staff.

Resident comments could shape the final plan before it goes to City Council for approval in the fall. The comprehensive plan is intended to serve as a guidebook for development and investment in the city for the next 10 to 20 years. The last time the city created a similar plan was 1993.

The city presented an initial overview of the plan in May in which Park City Center, the Lancaster County Prison and the area around the Conestoga River in the city’s southeast were targeted as key areas for change.

Here is the full list of meetings where residents can share their thoughts on the plan:

Introductory presentation to the planning commission: 5:30 p.m. (open house at 5 p.m.) July 19 in City Council chambers, 120 N. Duke St.

Planning commission full plan review: 5:30 p.m. (open house at 5 p.m.) Aug. 1 in City Council chambers.

Planning commission consideration for recommendation: 5:30 p.m. (open house at 5 p.m.) Aug. 16 in City Council chambers.

City Council completed plan introduction: 6 p.m. Oct. 2 in City Council chambers.

City Council final adoption: 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in City Council chambers.