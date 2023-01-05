Two people were seriously injured in a car crash in Lancaster city on Wednesday night.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 300 block of N. Plum St. for a vehicle crash involving an overturned car with people trapped inside.

The crash involved two vehicles, but police said only one car was occupied at the time of the crash.

The Lancaster City Fire Department freed the people from the trapped vehicle and they were taken to a local hospital; one sustained life-threatening injuries and the other is in critical condition.