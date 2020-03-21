From the spring 2020 edition of Balance magazine

I never met anyone who had converted a laundry room into a dual-purpose nursery until I met Chad and Caris Martin. I don’t have children of my own, but I have been around enough parents to know two things: 1. There is a lot more laundry to do when you have a kid; and 2. Parents will go to great lengths to avoid waking a sleeping child. So, when I heard about the Martins’ laundry + nursery DIY project, I was interested in learning more about why they decided to combine the two rooms, how they transformed the space and if it’s working for them today.

When I arrived at the couple’s 1912 Lancaster city home, I was greeted by Chad and Caris, their 3-year-old daughter, Ellianna, and 7-month-old son, Ezra. I could see that Caris and Chad have a clear sense of style throughout their home. In their main living area, natural textures, white walls, rustic wood floors and vintage marble finishes harmoniously combine to create a shabby-chic look with a bohemian flair. My favorite accessory: a woven hammock that hangs from the ceiling between the living room and dining room.

After introductions and some conversation, we walked up to the second floor of the Martins’ three-story home for my first look at their multipurpose nursery where baby Ezra sleeps. “We actually have two extra bedrooms on the third floor,” Caris said, “but we wanted to have both kids on the same floor as us because of potty training throughout the night and safety concerns with the stairs.”

As we entered the room, the dark wood floors, white walls and simple décor made the space feel light and airy. It also felt surprisingly spacious for a room that contains all the essentials of a nursery as well as a washer/dryer. “Before our room makeover, this was just a laundry room with a floor that looked like vinyl oatmeal squares,” Chad said. To find a new floor, the couple went to Home Depot and told an associate that their budget was as cheap as possible. “The person helping us said he had a box of luxury vinyl plank on clearance because it was purchased and returned multiple times,” Chad explained. The couple said they had low expectations for the floor, but when they saw it, they immediately loved it. “We purchased the floor for just $100 and had enough left over to cover our bathroom,” Caris said.

Standing in the nursery, I saw Ezra’s crib, rocking chair and a vintage-looking rattan rocking horse positioned against the wall in front of me. When I turned around, I spotted the couple’s cleverly disguised “hide and seek” washer/dryer on the opposite wall. “We’ve always liked the location of our washer and this room felt big enough to add a nursery, so we said let’s make it work,” Chad said.

The washer and dryer are hidden behind the cleans lines of a large wooden frame and modern gold hardware. On top, a wooden lid opens and gives access to the top-load washer. Caris and Chad left some space between the lid and the top of the washer/dryer for laundry detergent storage. Across the bottom of the frame, the couple added a fabric skirt that can be pulled aside to access the front-load dryer. “When we first came up with the idea for this project, we did some research online to see how other people framed out their washer/dryer, but we couldn’t find anything,” Caris said. The couple decided that they would need to come up with their own wooden frame design to make the project work. Then, they hired their brother-in-law to construct the frame and bring it all together.

Seven months later, Caris and Chad have adapted to using their new nursery + laundry space with baby Ezra, and they love it. So how do they manage to do laundry without disturbing the baby? It’s all about timing, Caris said. “When Ezra wakes up, we’ll put a load of laundry in the washer and take him downstairs to play,” she said. “Ezra is still downstairs playing when we switch the laundry over to the dryer, and it’s usually finished tumbling dry by nap time.” The Martins said Ezra can even sleep in his nursery while the dryer is running, as long as there are no metal zippers in the load to make noise. They also make sure to turn off the finish buzzers with each load.