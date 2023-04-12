Lancaster City Council would like some guarantees from Lancaster County commissioners before tying any of the city’s pandemic relief money to a joint plan to address the needs of homeless people.

Council voted Tuesday to table a resolution that would commit $1.6 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to an intergovernmental agreement that would add homeless shelter beds and bolster services in the city.

Council moved a vote on the resolution to its April 25 meeting to give members more time to understand the scope of the project and how it would be funded.

“As we’ve heard time and time again from our county commissioners, they seem to have a budget surplus every single year, but no dollars to take care of any of this,” council President Amanda Bakay said last week.

While the agreement brought before council would tie $1.6 million of the city’s money to the plan, it does not specify any dollar amount to be contributed by the county. Instead, it says that the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority and its homelessness coalition commits to “providing funding and organizational capacity to complete the joint project objectives in the timeframes specified.”

Those objectives include establishing at least 40 new low-barrier beds at a shelter or shelters by August 2023 – with a total of 80 total emergency, low-barrier shelter beds in the city by August 2024. Low-barrier beds typically can be used by a homeless person without meeting certain requirements, such as providing identification.

The plan’s stated objectives also include establishing a permanent center for services on South Prince Street with at least 60 beds – potentially a combination of emergency shelter and traditional housing – by April 2024.

The nonprofit real estate arm of the redevelopment authority closed earlier this year on the $750,000 sale of 132-134 S. Prince St., a property previously owned by the nonprofit Milagro House and, before that, Neighborhood Services Inc.

Justin Eby, executive director of the county housing and redevelopment authority, did return a call seeking comment on the plan Wednesday.

Bakay said she would like to see language compelling county commissioners, not the redevelopment authority, to sign off on the agreement because the commissioners fund the authority’s work.

“These are ARPA dollars that we’re putting up to essentially assist the county to provide the services that are required within the City of Lancaster and that they’re required to provide,” Bakay said. “So, ultimately, they should be kicking in to cover the services that we have taken the time to outline.”

Some of the county’s protocols with respect to homeless people in the city came to light last month after county employees received an email alerting them to efforts to address “problem congregants” ahead of an effort to “refresh” Binns Park.

“A recent, notable decrease in the number of individuals who were essentially camping, if not living, on County property is largely attributable to a combination of consistent and appropriate enforcement of the law, and, concurrently, offers of outreach services and assistance,” County Administrator Larry George said in that email.

Council member Katie Walsh suggested at an April 3 committee meeting that a time clause be added to the plan.

“The ARPA dollars have a shelf life,” Walsh said. “And my concern is that if we wait for agreement, and it doesn’t come with any sense of urgency, then the city is missing out on being able to fund its programs that are in existence.”

In November, City Council allocated $1.6 million of its ARPA funds to meet the needs of homeless people, and at the same time marked $5 million from that pot to address affordable housing. That’s in addition to the $5 million council already voted to put toward affordable housing in 2021.

Mayor Danene Sorace did not say Tuesday whether the agreement between the city and county could or would be revised.

“We continue to work with the redevelopment authority and the county to come to a satisfactory conclusion where we’re continuing to elevate the needs of the homeless individuals that find themselves in the City of Lancaster,” Sorace said.