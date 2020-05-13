When: Lancaster city council meeting, May 12.

What happened: City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El pushed back against those who are rushing to reopen Lancaster County. Addressing both emails council members have been receiving, and a move by county Republican officials to ignore Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders and unilaterally move to the “yellow” phase on Friday, Smith-Wade-El said while everybody wants to get back to business, Lancaster County is not yet capable of doing that safely.

Constitutional rights: Smith-Wade-El said he, and other members of council, have been receiving emails questioning if measures implemented to control the COVID-19 pandemic, such as requiring masks in public and the governor’s stay-at-home order, are unconstitutional. Smith-Wade-El said while they are legitimate legal questions to be asked, they have been answered by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, which upheld Wolf’s order, and by the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to hear a challenge to Wolf’s authority.

County not ready: Shifting his attention to the letter signed by 13 County Republican elected officials threatening to unilaterally move Lancaster County to “yellow,” Smith-Wade-El said the public is being presented with a “false dichotomy.” It’s not that some want to reopen the economy and others do not, he said, but rather that it is important that the reopening be done safely in order to minimize the chances of new outbreaks.

Quotable: “We simply do not have the supplies or capacity that the county commissioners and other county Republicans specifically mention as important parts of their plan to reopen,” Smith-Wade-El said. “It is important that we get these things right before we proceed blindly and haphazardly.”

What’s next: Council paved the way for construction projects to restart in the city by passing an ordinance enacting safety guidelines for contractors and their employees. New guidelines such as wearing masks, providing hand-washing facilities at job sites and prohibiting crew members from traveling to and from the job site in shared vehicles, will be enforced by the city’s inspectors and its permits office. If contractors fail to comply, the city can enforce measures such as shutting down a construction site.