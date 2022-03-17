Lancaster city’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement has been upgraded.

The new Department of Neighborhood Engagement, headed by Milzy Carrasco, connects neighborhoods with city departments, programs and partner resources to improve quality of life. Much of the department’s work centers on neighborhood revitalization and building grassroots community leadership.

“Establishing a Department of Neighborhood Engagement formalized the efforts the Sorace Administration has advanced to make residents and neighborhoods the center of the City’s mission of creating a stronger and more equitable Lancaster, block by block. …This structural change ensures that future administrations continue to elevate residents and neighborhoods,” said Jess King, the City’s chief of staff, in an email after the meeting.

The Office of Neighborhood Engagement was established under the mayor’s office in 2018. The office’s role has grown significantly, encompassing the Lancaster Office of Promotion and the Public Art Community Engagement program, taking over administration of the Visitor Center and establishing the Neighborhood Leadership Academy, among other things.

“Resident engagement has increased in every way, from public-meeting attendance to social media and online engagement through new tools like Engage Lancaster, to participation in neighborhood groups,” she said.

City council’s unanimous vote March 8 to add the fifth department came after lengthy public discussion.

Residents against establishing the department cited concerns about its relatively small size and its director's salary as compared to other city employees. Former Lancaster City Mayor Art Morris pointed out that Carrasco is paid $115,582 to manage 11 employees, while the interim head of the fire department, Todd Hutchinson, takes $115,000 to oversee a staff seven times larger. He also pointed to sharp annual salary increases during Carrasco's four years in office (starting at $60,624).

Several city residents spoke in favor of the department, largely because of changes they’ve seen in their own neighborhoods.

Vasti Dominguez has lived on Beaver Street in the South Side neighborhood for 20 years. Until recently, she said, Beaver Street appeared abandoned; now, with newly paved roads and murals, it’s starting to look nice. More importantly, Dominguez said, she can use interpretation services provided through the department’s Language Access division to communicate with her neighbors. “Yesterday, I was sitting in the living room of an [Afghan] family that spoke Pashto,” she said. “Would I have been able to do that before? Absolutely not.”

Some of the department's plans include more community grants, greater language access, expanded tourism efforts and a citywide engagement plan with guidelines on how to engage the community in a more inclusive, equitable way, Carrasco said at the meeting.