When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Council heard a presentation from the Department of Community Planning & Economic Development about tentative changes to rental housing and lead hazard ordinances aimed to reduce discrimination and strengthen lead poisoning protection for Lancaster’s children.

Background: In 2019, the city received $9.1 million to remove lead-paint hazards inside roughly 700 homes in its lowest-income neighborhoods. Lead exposure can cause learning and behavioral problems, hearing and speech complications, and damage to the brain and nervous system. These negative health effects, which are not medically reversible at this time, can be especially dangerous to growing children and result in lifelong physical and developmental defects, according to health experts.

Mitigation efforts: The department has proposed the following changes to its lead hazard ordinance to further protect families against lead exposure: require all daycare facilities, Lancaster City Housing Authority properties, and rental properties built before 1978 to maintain lead-safe certification; perform or order environmental investigations at homes where children experience elevated blood lead levels, or EBLL; and grant health officers the authority to condemn properties where lead or cases of EBLL are present as unsafe for children 6 and under.

Discriminatory practices: Department representatives will also seek to revise the city’s rental ordinance to safeguard against discrimination in the application process by providing applicants with methods to receive a secondary review on their initial application, curbing rejections based solely on past evictions due to financial hardship and ensuring all appropriate income sources are taken into consideration. Additionally, the department proposed measures to assure rental properties undergo a systematic inspection every two to six years, and allow landlords to acquire a two-year rental license as of 2023.

Quotable: “If we’re not taking more action, I feel, to protect our tenants and affirmatively further affordable housing, just based on the demographics of race and income in this city, we are going to either create a mass exodus or turn in underclass,” council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said.

What’s next: The department will develop and finalize a revised version of this legislation in October, with the expectation council will vote on a resolution Nov. 23.

Public services: Council fielded a request from Lancaster EMS to receive $327,517 from the city in 2022, up 118.34% from 2021, to help sustain its growing operational costs, as well as a request from the Lancaster Public Library to receive $150,000 next year, up 50%, to relocate to Ewell Plaza in downtown Lancaster, beginning in 2022. The city spent $100,000 on its public library in the current year, and $150,000 on emergency medical services. Council members will consider these proposals and address each budget item at a later date.

Celebrations: Smith-Wade-El introduced plans to recognize Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month and Sept. 10-19 as Welcoming Week to celebrate cultural inclusivity. Council will vote on each recognition at its next meeting Sept. 14.