Lancaster City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal to increase the city’s on-street parking rates to $2.50 an hour, an increase of $1.

The proposal comes from the Lancaster Parking Authority’s executive director, who has argued that the measure would incentivize motorists coming to visit downtown for an extended period to use a parking garage rather than find a space on the street.

“Our limited on-street space, which is right in front of a business, should be the most valuable space in the city,” Cohen told City Council at a February meeting. “So if you want proximity to that business, then there should be a small premium.”

That premium would amount to $5 for two hours, rather than $4 at a garage. The city's rates restrict on-street parking to two hours. Garage rates drop to $1 an hour after the first two hours and do not exceed $15 for a stay less than 24 hours.

At peak business times, Cohen said in January, on-street spaces downtown are nearly 100% occupied. That lowers the turnover of cars coming and going, making it harder for customers to handle a quick errand, for instance, according to Cohen.

“Basically, the rates within the city are upside down,” Cohen told City Council earlier this month. “With the rates upside down, that really does not promote the turnover businesses need.”

City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall Annex- (Marion Street entrance), 120 N. Duke St.