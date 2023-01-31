Lancaster City Council will hear presentations about home rule Wednesday before officials decide whether to move forward with a charter that could grant the city more self-governance.

Mayor Danene Sorace announced last week her plans to start the home rule process, a move she said will help close the city’s structural deficit. Sorace wants to rely less on property taxes as a revenue-raising tool and shift focus to earned income tax, which is scaled to wages.

Home rule is not the ideal solution, Sorace said, but right now it is the only way to change how the city brings in revenue. It is also not the only answer, as the city will need a combination of spending cuts and additional revenue to close its budget gap.

“It is not going to fix all the problems,” Sorace said. “What it does (do) is provide a place where there is some natural revenue growth to keep up with the growth in our budget, which happens year after year.”

Kelly Robertson, executive director of the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services, and Andrew Sheaf, local government policy manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, will walk council through the home rule process Wednesday. Robertson and Sheaf also will answer public questions about home rule.

Wednesday is the first of two public City Council meetings to kickstart the home rule process. Council members will decide at the next meeting Feb. 6 whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. If approved, voters would decide whether to elect a commission to study whether a home rule charter would benefit Lancaster.

On the same ballot, voters would choose who they want to sit on the nine-member commission, even if they don’t want to form one. The city must submit the home rule question to the Lancaster County Board of Elections by Feb. 14 for it to appear on the primary ballot, but commission candidates have an additional three weeks to collect signatures and file the necessary paperwork to get on the ballot.

The commission does not make the final decision on home rule; its job is to study whether a home rule charter would help the city and, if so, to draft one – a process that could last as long as 18 months. City residents would then vote on whether to accept that charter.

Sorace said she has encouraged a handful of people to put their name on the ballot, Democrats and Republicans, but former Democratic Mayor Rick Gray is the only person who has confirmed interest. Any Lancaster city resident can run for the commission; prior experience as an elected official is not required.