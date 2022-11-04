Lancaster City Council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El told LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday that he plans to resign his position on Monday, a sign the Democrat is confident he will win his race to represent the 49th House District.

Smith-Wade-El, who was elected to city council in 2017 and reelected last year, is running for the Pennsylvania House seat against Republican Anne Rivers. A sitting legislator cannot hold another political office, and winning candidates begin earning their official salaries on Dec. 1.

In a statement to LNP, Smith-Wade-El highlighted affordable housing as the “most pressing” challenge he faced while on city council, and the progress made on the issue is what he’s most proud of as a council member. He also cited the council’s work to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana in the city and advancing lead abatement.

“I will look back on these accomplishments and others with pride,” he said. “I cannot overstate my gratitude to my council colleagues for the past five years. With more to say at City Council next week, I’ll note there is always more to do in serving the people of the fine City of Lancaster. Let’s get it done.”

Smith-Wade-El says he plans to make his resignation official at Monday night’s council meeting.

Rivers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Democrats make up a majority of registered voters in the 49th, making her a decided underdog in the race.

Smith-Wade-El’s resignation means the remaining six city council members will choose a new president; Democrat Amanda Bakay is currently vice president. The council will also issue a call for applications to fill Smith-Wade-El’s seat, with the eventual pick serving until next year’s municipal election.

Early this year, Xavier Garcia-Molina stepped down from the city council citing his need to focus on other priorities. His seat was filled with the appointment of Katie Walsh.