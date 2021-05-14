Lancaster City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution in support of Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to overhaul education funding in Pennsylvania.

As part of his annual budget proposal, Wolf in February requested the state Legislature fully implement the state’s fair funding formula when distributing basic education funding in 2021-22.

Enacted in 2016, the formula considers enrollment, poverty, the number of English language learners in a district and other factors when funding schools. Presently only 11% of basic education dollars flow through the formula.

If passed, the governor’s proposal would bring an additional $19.1 million — a 30% increase — in basic education funding to the School District of Lancaster. Schools countywide would see a $59.5 million, or 32% — funding boost.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is not likely to move forward with the proposal.