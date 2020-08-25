After having been delayed in July, when council members tabled it to seek more information, a request by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to rezone eight parcels of land adjacent to its Lancaster General Hospital facility breezed to approval Tuesday night.

The approval, which came by a unanimous vote after no opposition was voiced to the plan, places a 3.5-acre site adjacent to LGH’s main campus in the city’s mixed-use zone. Most of the parcel had been in a zone restricted to hospital use.

Plans presented during a public hearing on the proposal showed multi-unit apartment structures wrapped around interior courtyards. The first floor of one of the buildings will be for retail or restaurant. A three-story, 30,000 square-foot medical office building will house facilities including a primary care practice and an urgent care facility.

A parking structure, tucked between the medical building and a PPL substation on an adjacent lot, will also be built to provide parking for the medical facilities and the residents living in the 230 or so apartments that will be built.

Those apartments will range from 575 square-foot efficiencies, renting for around $1,000 per month, to 1,200 square-foot, two-bedroom units for about twice the rent of an efficiency.

Exton-based developer the Hankin Group, who will build the project, plans to follow Urban Land Institute “healthy community” standards. Representatives of LGH said they expect the new housing units to be an aid in recruiting new employees who report difficult to find housing in the city. Its walking distance proximity to the Amtrak station is also expected to be a draw.

Developers said the project is expected to generate almost $664,000 in annual tax revenue for the city. The School District of Lancaster is expected to receive an additional $1.44 million a year in taxes when the project is completed.

All three members of the public who testified at the public hearing voiced support for the rezoning. The change was previously endorsed by both the city and the county planning commissions.

The vote came after just brief comments from council, mostly thanking LGH and Hankin for answering the questions they poised after the rezoning was tabled in July.

“I appreciate the thoroughness of your presentation this evening,” said council member Faith Craig. “You’ve shown the commitment to answer every single question we had,” added council member Jaime Arroyo.

The rezoning is just the first step of the project, which will still need approval from the council for the project’s land development plan.