Lancaster City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to link $1.6 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to an intergovernmental agreement to add homeless shelter beds and bolster services in the city.

An amended version of an agreement between the city and the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority on behalf of Lancaster County was adopted by council just a few hours after the authority voted at its meeting to make those changes.

Council members had earlier this month tabled a vote on the $1.6 million, with some voicing concerns that the agreement as originally adopted by the authority in March did not pin the county to any specific dollar amounts.

An amended version still does not do that. But it now states that the money won’t be released until a budget has been laid out and the city “has received evidence” that enough funds to meet stated objectives have been obligated.

“In other words, in simple terms, the city’s ARPA dollars will be last in for the project,” said Rebecca Geiser, the city’s deputy director for health, housing and community development.

The money is to be paid out in two installments of $800,000 for two objectives. The first includes establishing at least 40 new low-barrier beds at a shelter or shelters. Low-barrier beds typically can be used by a homeless person without meeting certain requirements, such as providing identification.

The original deadline for that was August. The agreement as amended puts it for the period of December 1, 2023, through April 1, 2026.

The second objective is the establishment of a permanent center for services on South Prince Street with at least 60 beds — potentially a combination of emergency shelter and traditional housing. A previous target for that was April 2024. As amended, the deadline for that is September 2024.

The nonprofit real estate arm of the redevelopment authority closed earlier this year on the $750,000 sale of 132-134 S. Prince St., a property previously owned by the nonprofit Milagro House and, before that, Neighborhood Services Inc.

“Is there a reason why nobody from the county has come to present to council?” asked Council Member Katie Walsh. “They’re a big part of the agreement. It would be nice to have the partner that we’re investing in to be able to speak to their programs.”

Geiser said county officials were invited but that after working together to iron out details after council earlier tabled the issue, it was determined she would make the presentation.

Justin Eby, executive director of the county housing and redevelopment authority, said earlier Tuesday that a personal commitment prevented him from attending the council meeting.

He did say at the authority’s afternoon meeting that he and staff are “committed to working and have been working” with city officials and that he is looking forward to an opportunity for a “longer term positive influence.”