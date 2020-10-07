When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: It started as a presentation by Lancaster Public Library to City Council requesting continued financial support in the city’s 2021 budget. But under questioning from council members, it quickly turned into a discussion about what was described as an inequitable distribution of funding from the county, with library representatives thanking council members who pledged to work with the library to seek changes in the way Lancaster County government distributes library funding.

Background: More than 28,000 city residents, or about 46% of the city’s population, uses the library, said Jaime Hall, the library’s development director. The library loans more than 300,000 items annually, loaning an estimated $5 million worth of books and materials. The library generates 62% of its $1.6 million budget through fundraisers, grants, late fees and charges for services such as passport processing. The rest of the budget comes from governments. The city has contributed $100,000 this year. The library also gets funding from the county, which divides its aid to local libraries evenly among the 14 main libraries in the county. As a result, Lancaster Public Library, which serves more than 40% of the county’s population, receives $1.23 in funding per resident. Meanwhile, smaller libraries receive a much higher per-capita allocation that can exceed $15 per resident in county aid.

Why it matters: What already were challenging times financially for libraries became even tougher with the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of book sales and other fundraising events. The lack of in-person borrowing and the suspension of overdue fines during the quarantine period also has had a negative impact on library revenues. At the same time, Lancaster Public Library expects to spend $7,000 more than it had budgeted this year on ebook services it provides to cardholders. Lancaster County appropriated $461,265 in federal coronavirus aid to the county’s libraries. But $259,765 went to the Library System of Lancaster County, which provides back-office support for all the county’s libraries. The remainder was distributed in even $15,500 chunks to each of the 14 libraries.

Quotable: “Obviously we’d be thrilled if you held (the appropriation) even,” said Lissa Holland, the library’s executive director. “If you increased it we’d be even more excited.”

What is next: The library expects to end this year on solid financial footing thanks in part to having secured Federal Paycheck Protection Program funding. Holland did not provide the amount received, but according to ProPublica’s PPP Loan Tracker, the library received between $150,000 and $300,000. But Holland said the library worries about the coming year, with state aid expected to be cut and other potential pandemic-related funding uncertainties looming in 2021. Council will consider appropriations for the library and other expenditures on Dec. 5 when it holds its 2021 budget meeting.