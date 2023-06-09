Lancaster City Council member Janet Diaz this week authored a social media post in which she accused Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace of making “racist comments” during a public event.

Diaz objected to a comment made by Sorace at a Tuesday forum where the work of the Lancaster Department of Neighborhood Engagement was being highlighted. Sitting on stage alongside Milzy Carrasco, the city’s director of neighborhood engagement, Sorace remarked on the first time she met Carrasco, saying, “I had never met a red-haired Puerto Rican before.”

Sorace’s remarks came as she was praising Carrasco for her work in the community. She said Carrasco “wowed” her the first time they met and that Carrasco gave her hope that the city’s newly formed department will be successful.

In Diaz’s Facebook post, which was shared with her 5,000 followers, she called Sorace’s remarks “unacceptable because they perpetuate harmful stereotypes, promote discrimination and contribute to the marginalization of certain groups of people.”

“People come from diverse backgrounds and possess a wide range of physical features, including hair color. Making a statement like this implies that all Puerto Ricans should fit a certain stereotype or have a specific appearance, which is incorrect and unfair,” Diaz wrote.

Diaz’s post did not directly name Sorace, referencing the mayor as a “Lancaster city official” and “you D.S.” When reached about the issue, Diaz said comments made by the individual she was referring to were recorded and publicly shared, so anyone could figure out who “D.S.” is.

Tuesday’s Community Engagement for Local Democracy event was streamed live to the city’s YouTube page. Sorace’s comments can be heard near the end of the event at around the one hour and 48 minute mark.

Diaz declined to comment further. Her Facebook post can be read by anyone with an account on the site. By Friday morning there were only around 20 interactions with the post. Some commenters said Sorace should publicly apologize for her remarks, while others agreed with Diaz that Sorace’s comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

Sorace did not respond to a request for comment. Carrasco declined to comment.

Amber Strazzo Righter, the city’s communications manager, also declined to comment on Diaz’s post and suggested LNP | LancasterOnline focus instead on covering the Department of Neighborhood Engagement’s work.

“(Tuesday) night, the City hosted a remarkable event spotlighting the community engagement work of the Department of Neighborhood Engagement under the leadership of Milzy Carrasco. Connecting with our neighbors authentically to co-create the future of our city is central to Mayor Sorace’s vision of building a stronger, more equitable Lancaster block by block. Director Carrasco has done an outstanding job leading our engagement efforts over the past five years. Thanks to the collaboration of numerous residents and City staff, the inspiring work of Neighborhood Engagement was on full display (Tuesday) night,” Strazzo Righter said.

Diaz’s Facebook post is the latest public sign of the longstanding rift between her and many of Lancaster city’s elected leaders. Diaz is often the lone dissenting opinion on council decisions, and while she enjoys support from the state and county Democratic committees, the city party has never endorsed her campaigns for council.

Diaz was the only council member to express discontent when Ahmed Ahmed was selected last year to fill a seat left vacant when Izzy Smith-Wade-El was elected to the Legislature. She later said she believed council should have selected a resident from the city’s southeast, and since then, she has amplified concerns by city residents upset that the May municipal primary results saw no southeast candidates advance to the November ballot.

Sorace works closely with the rest of the council.

The mayor’s first term coincided with Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020, and she received some criticism from the Black community for what they said was a somewhat slow response to protest demands. Sorace then created a plan to hire more people of color to the city’s police department and revise use of force policies. She was also one of the only white local elected officials to engage with protesters.

