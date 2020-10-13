Members of the public pressed the Lancaster city council and Mayor Danene Sorace for details Tuesday night on police chief Jarrad Berkihiser's sudden retirement announcement.

Sorace announced Berkihiser’s retirement on Friday, Oct. 2, during a three-and-a-half-minute news conference at which she did not answer questions and which Berkihiser did not attend. That announcement came as a surprise to many city residents, as Berkihiser, a 26-year-veteran of the force, is just 49 years old and was not expected to retire in the short term.

In the days after the announcement, a Fraternal Order of Police member said the chief was pushed out because his wife posted comments favorable to President Trump on Facebook. The chief's wife, Kristy Berkihiser, later posted several comments to Facebook repeating that story and saying her political views should not have been used to punish her husband.

Another rumor on social media said members of the city council forced Sorace to push out the police chief over concerns about the department's handling of Black Lives Matter protests over the summer and in September.

At least seven public comments were addressed to the city's elected leaders during a regularly scheduled city council meeting, which was conducted by remote video conferencing.

“What was the probable cause to create such a quick reaction to a hero who has helped us with the last riots and everything,” asked Deborah Robbins, of the Liberty street area of the city. “I’m so infuriated with the politics…”

Ismael Smith-Wade-El, city council president, said city officials could not comment on the situation due to a separation agreement that prohibits them from discussing the details.

“I can’t presume to know the details of why the police chief was forced to retire, but I just want to remind people about the First Amendment,” said Diana Focht of the 800 block of South Locust Street.

Martha Lauch, of Manor Township, read an anonymous comment she saw online that stated several city council members pressured the mayor to force the chief’s retirement. Responding, Smith-Wade-El said Berkihiser was the chief of police that he had the best relationship with, and he said he categorically rejects the claims and allegations made in the anonymous post.

Kathleen Smucker, of the East side of Lancaster City, said she is concerned about who will keep downtown safe after the chief’s retirement.

No other city council members responded to the questions posed to them by the public.

According to a statement from Sorace on Oct. 2, captains Todd Umstead, Sonja Stebbins and Michael Winters will share leadership duties until a new chief, or interim chief, is selected.

A petition created by Katie Fisher – who is not a Lancaster city resident -- to reinstate Berkihiser had over 10,300 signatures as of Tuesday night. Fisher said she became interested in the issue after hearing about it through the Lancaster City Adopt a Cop Facebook Group.

The petition states that Berkihiser was “unjustly fired for political reasons" and that he “should be reinstated as he possesses the compassion, integrity, and deep commitment to Lancaster that is needed for such a time as this.”

The chief retired and was not terminated, Jess King, the mayor’s chief of staff, said in a phone interview prior to the council meeting.

“At the end of the day, the chief retired. That’s what we keep pointing back to. It was his choice to retire,” King said.

Fisher, noting the recent comments by Berkihiser’s wife, said, “...the biggest question that we would like answered by the Mayor is why he was given this ultimatum. From all accounts, Chief Berkihiser is beloved and respected by the community."

On Tuesday afternoon, President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a link to story from Police Tribune about Berkihiser, adding the comment, "This is the leftist [b.s.] that needs to stop." The tweet had over 19,000 likes as of Tuesday evening.