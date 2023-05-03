When Evan Young’s tax bill for his West King Street properties went up by about $1,000 a month following a 2018 tax reassessment, he did not want to pass that cost onto his commercial tenants.

“I didn’t raise their rent,” he told Lancaster City Council during a Monday night meeting. “I cashed in my entire retirement account and developed an upper floor so that I could offset the cost.”

Young and his girlfriend renovated the space above their own shop, formerly called Realm & Reason, now called Larkstone. They decorated the space with a mix of mid-century modern and Victorian décor and made it available as a short-term vacation rental on Airbnb.

But Young later learned he’s not allowed to do that, per the city’s current zoning ordinance.

That would change if council members pass a proposed amendment presented to them Monday by the city’s chief planner, Douglas Smith. That amendment would allow short-term rentals in cases where there are one or two apartments above commercial spaces in commercially-zoned areas of the city.

Young said if the amendment — scheduled to go before council for a first reading on May 9 and a potential vote on May 23 — does not pass, he will have to give up on short-term rentals and raise his commercial tenants’ rent by 10%.

“At the beginning, middle and end of every decision I make is, ‘Am I building the city that I want to live in?’ ” Young said. “And the city I want to live in has a really cool ballet school and … a really cool recording studio,” he continued, referencing businesses that currently rent space in his building. “And they have (only so much) overhead that they can afford. And if I have to pay for that using tourist dollars? Yeah, I’m cool with that.”

Revisiting original rule

In May 2022, council members voted unanimously — after months of discussion and animated public debate — to keep short-term rentals out of the city’s R3 and R4 zoning districts. Those include most of the residential neighborhoods in 4 square miles of the city. Exceptions were carved out for short-term rentals that were already operating, with proper permits, when the change passed and were therefore grandfathered in.

The language of last year’s legislation allowed short-term rentals to continue in commercial areas if rentals are located within single-family homes. The problem is, there aren’t a lot of single-family homes in the commercial areas, Smith said Monday.

Council member Jaime Arroyo, noting the affordable housing shortage in the city, wondered if expanding short-term rentals would make affordable housing harder to find.

It’s a good question, Smith said, but added that this amendment would address a different scenario than the speculative investment he said last year’s zoning changes were aimed at addressing.

Many apartments above stores and other businesses are just sitting vacant and could stay that way if short-term-rentals aren’t available to building owners as an option for recouping often-considerable investment, Smith said.

“Once you create a unit it’s a short-term rental today, but maybe it’s not always a short-term rental,” Smith said. “So even having that stock in our market is a positive thing. I believe it’s something we should keep our eye on over time.”

The city’s planning commission met in March in executive session with a lawyer to discuss legal issues related to short-term rentals.

Fewer than half of the short-term rentals that a third-party tracking company shows as operating in the city are complying with the rules. Using third-party services, the city has sent out 198 letters to 113 short-term rental properties over the last year, Smith said.

“Enforcement is a gradual process with multiple states and it is still underway,” he wrote in response to LNP | LancasterOnline questions, noting that most properties have not reached the stage of incurring fines. He said, however, that the city has engaged with the court system in two instances with short-term rental operators.

Many communities tackling

The issues around short-term rental regulation are not specific to the city. In April, Elizabethtown Borough Council voted to allow short-term rentals in the downtown business district for stays lasting no more than 30 days. In March, Columbia Borough Council spent almost an entire meeting discussing the need to add short-term rental zoning regulations.

Short-term rental talk happened this year at public meetings of several Lancaster County municipalities including East Petersburg Borough and East Donegal, Ephrata and Rapho townships.

Smith told the council on Monday that he and his staff did some “back of the napkin” calculations on the effect of short-term rentals on local housing prices. Smith said they looked at Lancaster home sales over the last five years, comparing units that became short-term rentals and those that did not.

“The difference between those two groups was highly statistically significant,” Smith said. He said, on average, those that became short-term rentals sold for $100,000 more.

There are many reasons that may be, Smith said. “But I think, anecdotally, we also know that there are houses that are being purchased at higher values because investors know that they can get more money out of them as a short-term rental. So they out compete average home buyers in the city.”

That’s part of why the changes passed last year to keep short-term rentals largely out of residential neighborhoods are important, he said.

But short-term rentals in commercial areas can be an economic tool, he said.

Sorace agreed.

“The impact of short-term rentals … as an economic driver for our small businesses and tourism here in the city is important as well as housing,” she said. “I believe we are continuing to strike the balance.”