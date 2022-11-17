As they prepare to fill the seat vacated last week by Izzy Smith-Wade-El, the six current members of the Lancaster city council on Thursday stressed their expectation that the person they ultimately select must have a long-term investment in the community.

Each of the 10 applicants was quizzed by the sitting members, who asked them to discuss ways they would engage the public in city government and how they would work with people of diverse backgrounds. Applicants were also asked to describe what their priorities would be in office.

Ahmed Ahmed, an assistant general manager at the Holiday Inn Lancaster, said he would encourage underrepresented residents to regularly meet with council to have their concerns heard. As a Muslim and refugee, Ahmed believes he would bring diverse thought to council.

“It will be an honor to serve the city that has done so much for my family,” said Ahmed, who applied early this year for the council seat vacated by Xavier Garcia-Molina. “This city granted me and my family safety and the American dream, and my life’s work is dedicated to repay that.”

Tene Darby, a local volunteer with state and local Democratic committees and numerous community organizations, noted her commitment to using social media to inform the public as well as meeting people in their neighborhoods. She said residents pushed her to apply for the open seat as they already look to her as an authoritative source for information about the city.

“We should be able to represent all of the residents, and they do not all feel represented,” Darby said. “I am here to represent all of Lancaster city residents.”

Most of the applicants – 8 men and 2 women – said they would run for the remaining two years of Smith-Wade-El’s term in next year’s municipal election if selected for the vacant position. Smith-Wade-El, who resigned last week after winning election to the state House of Representatives, only served the first year of a four-year term set to expire at the end of 2025.

Tony Dastra, an administrative assistant in Lancaster Township who has been a regular attendee of council meetings over the years, expressed his continued dedication to serving the city in an official capacity, noting his two previous unsuccessful runs for mayor. Dastra made a name for himself in Lancaster politics after running against Mayor Danene Sorace in 2017, when he was 21.

“I recognize that running for mayor wasn’t the best way to start out, I wanted to make a statement at the time. But as I’ve grown and developed, I’ve come to understand that I still have learning to do,” Dastra said.

John Hursch, a fiscal assistant for Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said he believes it’s important to have continuity in leadership.

The Council will make its official pick on Dec. 5 during a special meeting — state law requires the vacancy to be filled in 30 days. Bakay said the selected member will start immediately.

Public interviews were meant to make the decision making process transparent, Bakay said, who took over Smith-Wade-El’s role as president, with Thursday’s special meeting marking her first appearance in the role. State law does not call for a special election to be held to fill the vacant seat, so it is done by appointment, Bakay noted, with voters getting their say at the next municipal election.

It’s the same process the council followed earlier this year after Garcia-Molina stepped down, which resulted in Katie Walsh being appointed to fill his vacant seat.

The way council members interacted with applicants was the main difference from the last appointment process, Bakay said. Council members submitted questions to Bakay ahead of time, which she narrowed to a handful. All the candidates were asked to answer the same questions, and each received the questions ahead of time.

Council member Janet Diaz criticized the process for filling a vacancy after Garcia-Molina’s seat was filled, questioning whether the finalist, Walsh, received questions ahead of time while other candidates did not.

“I think we’re all just trying to endeavor to make this process better every time we do it,” Bakay said Thursday.

