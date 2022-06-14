The Lancaster City Council on Tuesday night signed off on the Historical Commission’s review of what would be the city’s first affordable housing construction in a generation.

The council’s unanimous vote endorsed the Historical Commission’s conclusion that the proposed project, including the demolition of an existing structure on the site, does not conflict with the city’s preservation goals, and that the developer’s design plans will not dramatically change the neighborhood.

The $15.4 million plan includes 64 apartments to be built at 213 College Ave. in Chestnut Hill, directly across from the former St. Joseph Hospital.

The council vote, required under the city’s regulation of historic buildings and demolitions, is just one of several city government approvals needed for the 213 College Ave. project. HDC MidAtlantic, the Lancaster-based nonprofit developer leading the development, must also secure approvals from the city’s Shade Tree, Traffic and Planning commissions.

But Tuesday’s vote was the only instance the development will come before council. The next major milestone is securing approval from the Planning Commission, which approves development plans after conducting a comprehensive review of engineering and construction plans.

The units would be reserved for households with incomes between $11,000 and $40,000 annually, and 12 units would be reserved for people with physical disabilities.

Some opposition

The project has aroused both strong support and opposition from residents of the neighborhood.

Before voting Tuesday, council members questioned the architect of the development, the city’s fire chief and the city’s code enforcement officer about concerns nearby residents have lodged about a supposed lack of fire access between the proposed building and the fenced-in backyards of several homes on West Chestnut Street.

They all attested to the fact that the project meets, and in some cases exceeds, Pennsylvania’s building and fire codes, and that a lack of access to the roof from the side of the building is very common in Lancaster city.

“In my professional opinion, I do not believe (the development) increases the safety risk of any residents in the area,” said Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson.

Earlier this year, a group of residents appealed the city’s zoning approvals of the project in court. They have argued at public meetings they support the idea of affordable housing, but the building is too large and overwhelming for the surrounding neighborhood.

The group included a recent transplant to Lancaster, Charles Bausman, who hosted a meeting of white supremacists at his Lancaster Township barn in 2020, first reported by LNP | LancasterOnline. Bausman also owns a house on West Chestnut Street, near the proposed development.

After LNP | LancasterOnline asked the group about Bausman’s involvement last month, the other five residents said Bausman’s racist views were reprehensible and that Bausman would be taking his name off the appeal.

The remaining appellants never answered whether they would return Bausman’s contribution to the group’s legal fees as well.

Other neighbors of the College Avenue site published a letter in LNP | LancasterOnline in support of the project.