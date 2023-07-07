Lancaster City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to allow administrators to pursue a $1.9 million grant to fund lead pipe replacement in the west end of the city.

The service area covered by the grant would be in the blocks between Second and Fifth streets, from the city boundary east to a water line running below Ash Lane and alleys 26 and 31.

Stephen Campbell, the city director of public works, said the work would cover 300 homes, of which 100 to 140 are likely to have lead lines. Residents would pay nothing for the lead abatement.

The application to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority would be the first of many funding sources city administrators plan to go after as they attempt to meet new federal regulations for identifying and removing all lead lines that bring water into homes and other buildings.

To meet new guidelines established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection, water systems must identify and maintain an inventory of lead pipes by October 2024.

As in many municipalities, officials in Lancaster haven’t mapped all of their lead pipes, and figuring out where those pipes are is not a simple task.

“Just out of curiosity, how do we identify the lead line?” council member Faith Craig asked at a council meeting Wednesday.

Campbell tensed his shoulders and chuckled.

“The guidance that we are being given by (DEP) is for each property owner to take a dime or a nickel, go down into their basement, scratch off the side of the metal work — the line — take a photograph of that and send that in for verification,” Campbell said. “Now, I’m not especially thrilled with that as a process. We’re working with a variety of different ways ... to confirm the material of the service line.”

Inspectors already working in buildings for other reasons could get involved, though that would address only a small percentage of the lines, Campbell said. The city also is considering using building dates to ascertain the ages of the water lines.

Service pipes that aren’t identified as something other than lead by October 2024 are to be assumed to be lead and would need to be replaced, Campbell said. Municipalities could be given anywhere from 10 to 30 years to replace the lines depending on their financial ability to do so, among other factors.

For several years, the city has had a lead service line replacement program in place, Campbell said, but the city has not been replacing the lines as quickly as new mandates require.

The city currently puts additives in its water to mitigate the effects of lead pipes.