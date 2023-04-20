Taxes took center stage Thursday night during a City Council forum at Bethel African Methodist Episocopol Church as candidates proposed various solutions to the city’s financial woes that would not cause a burden to taxpayers.

Finances have been top of mind for city residents after council in December voted in favor of an 8% property tax hike along with across-the-board increases for service fees. While they agree on the goal of improving the city’s budget — limiting the burden the city’s expenses place on taxpayers — candidates are divided on the best approach.

Eight Democrats are vying for four open seats on council — half enjoy party endorsement or support from key party insiders, while the other half are leading grassroot campaigns. The first group includes incumbents Amanda Bakay, Jaime Arroyo and Ahmed Ahmed, as well as political newcomer John Hursh. The unendorsed candidates are Tene Darby, Andre Gilbert, Dayna London and Ivan Acosta-Velez.

The party-backed candidates highlighted their financially savvy backgrounds, with Hursh as a certified public accountant and Ahmed as a hospitality manager, as their guideposts for handling city expenses. Hursh said the city should make larger upfront investments that have greater economic benefits to residents, like a potential solar energy project that city officials have proposed.

“I think it’s really about finding the smart investments,” Hursh said. “Maybe there’s places where we need to cut back, but it’s really more about investment.”

Bakay, Arroyo and Ahmed spoke highly of a home rule charter as an avenue to raise city revenue without increasing the tax burden on property owners. Mayor Danene Sorace proposed that the city study home rule, because it could offer Lancaster other ways to raise revenue than property taxes. Sorace is specifically interested in raising earned income tax, which she says is a more equitable form of taxation.

The grassroots candidates targeted their appeals more to average taxpayers by empathizing with stress over high grocery prices and tax increases. If residents have to make cuts in their own expenses, Darby said, Lancaster needs to consider budget cuts as well by analyzing how each line item benefits people.

“In my community, what we know how to do is make a dollar out of 15 cents,” Darby said. “We need to look at this budget line by line, and we need to look at what the impact it’s having on our disparaged residents.”

Acosta-Velez said the city needs to consider cutting employees and shrinking paychecks. More gradual tax increases are necessary also as opposed to one large upfront jump, he said, which Gilbert reiterated.

A divide between the community — particularly the city’s southeast quadrant, where Bethel AME is located — and elected officials was acknowledged during the forum when the church’s Rev. Ed Bailey noted the limited attendance. Around 30 people came to Thursday’s forum. Bailey urged candidates to bring residents to city events like the forum to get people engaged in the democratic process.

“We’re not going to change anything until you folks who are running for office get other people involved,” Bailey said. “We already got people (on City Council) who don’t pay us no attention.”

Rifts between City Council and the southeast became apparent in December when southeast residents were frustrated that council members passed up the chance to appoint someone from their neighborhood to fill an open seat. Right now, the southeast has no representation on council. The issue was amplified when the Lancaster City Democratic Committee opted not to endorse any candidates from the southeast.

Darby and Gilbert, who both live in the southeast, called for more representation on council. Ahmed said city residents should focus less on what neighborhoods people live in and more on coming together as one.

“I (really) want us to go back to being a community of neighbors,” Ahmed said. “There’s rifts. There’s people who think that just because you’re a part of this part of town or that part of town, you can’t talk to one another. I don’t agree with that.”

Affordable housing was another key issue debated Thursday, with most candidates agreeing the city needs to find creative ways to address displacement and gentrification.

Gilbert raised concern with private investors flipping homes then selling them for high prices. The people who want to stay in the city shouldn’t be forced out, he said. Ahmed and Arroyo offered greater investment in critical repair programs as a solution to keeping people in their homes.

In addition to house flipping, candidates like Darby also noted concern with private investors from outside of Lancaster building expensive developments that aren’t accessible to city residents, which Bakay reiterated. Hursh said the city, in response, needs to be more creative in its zoning laws to ensure more developers have a seat at the table.

Each candidate is up for election this May, when voters also will be asked to decide on whether they want a home rule study commission and who should serve on it. The Lancaster National Action Network, which hosted Thursday’s event, also will host a forum Thursday for the School District of Lancaster candidates at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church.