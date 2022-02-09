Lancaster City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint nonprofit consultant Katie Walsh as its newest member.
Walsh, 35, will serve the final two years of former council member Xavier Garcia-Molina’s term. He resigned last month, citing mental health concerns and graduate school responsibilities.
State law requires that the seven-member council appoint a replacement by Friday. Walsh was the first and only applicant put up for a vote. Her appointment was approved in a 5-to-1 vote. Council member Janet Diaz voted against Walsh’s appointment after noting there were two other candidates that she was interested in.
Walsh was one of 19 people who applied for the open seat. Two withdrew their applications. Most ended up appearing before council for two evenings of interview sessions, during which they fielded questions from council members.
The applicants were asked, among other things, to share what they believed the biggest challenge the city is facing, describe their neighborhoods and explain the value they might see in diversity.
During her interview Feb. 1, Walsh noted that she was raised in the 300 block of College Avenue and that her parents, grandparents and great grandparent had all lived in the city.
“I’ve lived in cities both big and small. But I came home,” she said. “I came home to share my education skills and perspectives in hopes of contributing to and being a part of the future of Lancaster.”
Walsh worked as resource and community development manager at the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority from 2015 to 2019. She’s been an adjunct professor. She has a master’s of science from The University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s in business from Temple University. She will be sworn in and seated at council’s next meeting Feb. 22.
Walsh, a Democrat, now joins the six other Democrats sitting on council. Three Republicans applied along with four independents and Joey Dastra, who with his brother, Tony Dastra, formed the Gold Goose Party last year. Several members of the audience Tuesday spoke in support of Joey Dastra.
Garcia-Molina, who was honored with a plaque for his service at the beginning of the meeting, spoke about Walsh during the public comment period.
“She not only has the technical knowledge around affordable housing, but she’s dedicated to making sure we are actually implementing that in ways that are sustainable,” he said. “She’s someone who is committed to the work.”
Before the vote, Diaz asked whether other council members had spoken with Walsh and whether any interview questions had been shared with her prior to her council interview. Other council members said they had spoken with a number of candidates, including Walsh, but that they did not share any questions they were going to ask in the interview.
Diaz had made a motion to table the vote on Walsh’s appointment, but her motion was not seconded.