Lancaster City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint nonprofit consultant Katie Walsh as its newest member.

Walsh, 35, will serve the final two years of former council member Xavier Garcia-Molina’s term. He resigned last month, citing mental health concerns and graduate school responsibilities.

State law requires that the seven-member council appoint a replacement by Friday. Walsh was the first and only applicant put up for a vote. Her appointment was approved in a 5-to-1 vote. Council member Janet Diaz voted against Walsh’s appointment after noting there were two other candidates that she was interested in.

Walsh was one of 19 people who applied for the open seat. Two withdrew their applications. Most ended up appearing before council for two evenings of interview sessions, during which they fielded questions from council members.

The applicants were asked, among other things, to share what they believed the biggest challenge the city is facing, describe their neighborhoods and explain the value they might see in diversity.