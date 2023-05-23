Lancaster City Council on Tuesday voted to allow short-term rentals — such as those marketed on platforms like Airbnb — to operate above businesses throughout much of the city.

Proponents of the ordinance change argued during three meetings this month that what ended up being council’s unanimous decision is good for tourism and could spur renovation of unused upper floors.

City property owners who are newly eligible to operate short-term rentals fall within areas of the city that aren’t zoned as residential — including the central business district — and have one or two apartments above commercial space.

“If you get to three, you’re now a mixed-use building that doesn’t count. You can’t do short-term rentals,” the city’s chief planner Douglas Smith told council. “Our apartment buildings are not going to flip into giant hotels.”

This latest change comes a year after council banned short-term rentals in most residential neighborhoods. Some short-term rentals already operating at the time with proper permits were grandfathered in and remain active.

Arguments made in favor of last year’s changes often involved stories of investors buying up homes with the intent of marketing them on short-term rental platforms — taking them out of the city’s already stretched housing stock.

The 2022 changes allowed short-term rentals to operate in single-family homes within the city’s more commercialized districts. Smith told council that giving businesses in those zones the flexibility to convert upstairs spaces to short-term rentals wouldn’t reduce the city’s housing supply because much of that space is not currently used for housing and is unlikely to become so without the carrot of potential short-term rental revenue.

The option to add short-term rentals above businesses apply in RO, MU, CB1, CB, C1 and C2 zones (to see a map, click on City’s interactive Zoning Map).

Mayor Danene Sorace and council member Katie Walsh did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. Sorace said at a May 9 meeting that the city doesn’t have a detailed breakdown of how much vacant upper-floor space exists in those zones but that walking around the city at night looking up at dark windows tells a story.

Sorace said upper-story development continues to be cost-prohibitive for owners because of what she called Pennsylvania’s “monolithic construction code.” Short-term rentals might bring in the bucks to change minds, she said.

“These are highly lucrative. ... People coming in and out throughout a month can generate a lot more money than a single-family rental,” Sorace said. “So that might incentivize additional upper story development in the downtown. Certainly, we hope for that.”

One owner’s perspective

Lancaster architect Joel Sims, speaking earlier this month to council, said the change could put a dent in vacant upstairs space in the city.

“(In) a lot of these places on the second and third floor there’s not plumbing. There’s not heating. There’s not air conditioning. It’s not like an apartment that needs to be renovated. There’s nothing,” Sims said. “Or, there are apartments and they’re deplorable, and they haven’t been renovated in 40 years because it doesn’t make any sense.”

Sims has a vested interest in the latest change. He wants to rent units on Airbnb in a building he owns in the city. He started work converting the upstairs spaces during the pandemic, and by the time the work was done the city had barred short-term rentals.

Sims will now be able to offer his apartments for short-term rent. He and anyone else looking to participate still need to get certificates of zoning compliance and a city-issued rental license.

‘Homestays’

Tuesday’s ordinance change does not significantly change policy on “homestays,” which are defined by the city as a “single-family dwelling unit wherein a maximum of two bedrooms are rented by written contract on a short-term basis and where the dwelling unit is concurrently occupied by a property owner.”

These already were and still are allowed in most of the city provided several conditions are met — including that the owner stay there the entire time guests are there and that the number of guests in one party isn’t more than two adults per bedroom. Structures with two bedrooms can dedicate only one bedroom as a homestay.

Tuesday’s vote tweaked homestay parking requirements. The ordinance previously required one parking spot for every two bedrooms dedicated as a homestay. The change now requires one spot if two bedrooms are being used for a homestay and no spots if only one bedroom is.

Situations like homestays are getting much of Airbnb’s current attention. This month the company launched what it is calling Airbnb Rooms — a new offering that focuses on renting a room in somebody’s home. That’s always been an option on Airbnb, but now it’s a specific push.

“What we wanted to do is offer a product that we thought could capture this affordability segment that we think more and more people are going to be interested in this economy,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said during an earnings call this month.

He said a major marketing campaign promoting Airbnb Rooms is planned for the summer.

“If we are successful, I think this is going to bring in a whole new cohort of younger travelers,” Chesky said.

Hotel tax

A marketplace driven by Airbnb, along with its many competitors, has become increasingly significant, said Kevin Molloy, executive director of the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority, which receives a large chunk of hotel taxes collected throughout the county. Short-term rentals are supposed to pay that.

When they “were becoming a thing” in 2018, short-term rentals like those on Airbnb contributed about 4% of hotel tax revenue, Molloy said. Based on reports he’s seen, that’s now about 17%, he said.

Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin said in an email that she can’t verify the percentage, but her office has seen an increase in the use of short-term rental platforms.

In December, that office implemented a more user-friendly system aimed at giving short-term hosts an easier way to submit monthly tax bills and provide information about how many nights their properties were rented and for how much.

“Since Airbnb and VRBO do not send us any supporting detail to compare to our data base, we are still at a disadvantage from an auditing perspective,” she said, mentioning another short-term rental site. “However, Evolve and Hopper do supply us with supporting documentation — allowing us to make sure each facility using their platforms are registered and in compliance with Lancaster County ordinances.”

Walter Rowen, who lives in one of the city’s residential zones, spoke to council last year about the short-term rental changes. He returned this month and said he and several residents he represents think the latest change is good idea but that the rules already on the books aren’t being followed.

“What we now see is that there is a serious problem with enforcement of short-term rentals that are out of compliance,” he said.

The city contracts with a third-party tracking company to learn how many short-term rentals are operating within its borders.

In April 2022, 215 were in operation and 182 as of this month, Smith told council. About half of those are operating with proper zoning approval, he said.

Using its third-party services, the city has sent out 198 letters to 113 short-term rental properties over the last year, Smith said in an email. Enforcement is a “gradual process” and the bulk have not been fined, Smith said.