A group looking to improve police-community relations in Lancaster city shared drafts of its work Monday night for the first time since it was formed after a 2018 video showing an officer using a stun gun on an unarmed seated man went viral.
The group also solicited feedback from about a dozen members of the public on drafts of the mission, vision and values statements presented at the roughly 90-minute meeting.
While turnout was small, Mayor Danene Sorace and police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said the meeting was valuable.
"This is just the beginning," Sorace said. "... What's the strategy going forward so these aren't just words on the page?"
The group’s goal is to have the strategic plan done and in place by summer.
Berkihiser said he had been wanting to develop a group of community stakeholders to meet regularly with police, but he acknowledged the viral video sped things up.
"We kind of lost touch with some of our neighborhoods," over a number of years, he told the group, citing downsizing.
The viral video drew widespread criticism and prompted a federal civil lawsuit.
Local officials ruled the officer violated neither the law nor the police department’s use-of-force policy; the department had been drafting a stricter policy that was adopted soon after.
The man, Sean Williams, 29, claims in his suit police used excessive force. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 11.
As part of Monday's presentation, working group members and the public sat at a half-dozen tables and went through the draft, talking about what they liked about it and their concerns.
The draft mission statement reads: "Create a safer Lancaster City through building trust, establishing collaboration and fostering understanding among police and community."
The draft vision statement reads: "Lancaster city is working together to create a safe, just and strong community; united in addressing crime, violence and quality of life issues. A city unburdened by misgivings, misunderstandings and blame between police and community."
And the draft values contains a list of the following five words: "Integrity. Courage. Respectful. Compassion. Intentional."
At one table, Barry Russell, a 63-year-old resident of the city's west end, said he wanted to see the word "transparency" included.
He told Sgt. Dorsey Sumrall he found the department's citizen complaint process "less than helpful" and expressed concern that police largely were the ones deciding complaint outcomes.
And as the night's exercise progressed, someone else wondered if it's necessary in certain situations for officers to stand around armed with rifles, especially with members of the public milling about.
Sumrall had an analogy.
No one questions when the fire department shows up with all sorts of apparatus and firefighters.
Just because a rifle is drawn, he said, doesn't mean it will be used.
"What we don't have the privilege to do is, say: Stop. Let me go get (the rifle,)" Sumrall said.
That registered with Russell.
A tenant had tried to set fire to a property of his and the whole block was filled with firefighters, first responders and equipment for what ultimately turned out to be a minor matter, he recounted.
Sumrall "gave me another insight," he said.
Two more meetings are scheduled: Feb. 10 at Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave. and Feb. 20: Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave. Both are planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
A meeting with School District of Lancaster students is also planned for March.