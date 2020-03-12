When: Lancaster City Council meeting, March 10.

What happened: Plans to renovate city parks took a step forward as council committed funding the $3.3 million Culliton Park improvement project and accepted $500,000 from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant Program. Council also acted to approve grant applications to help fund improvements at two other parks in the city.

Scope of project: Plans include reconstructing the park’s ballfield, basketball courts and splash pool. New playgrounds for toddlers and older children will be built, and stormwater control features, including a rain garden, will be installed at the park in the 200 block of South Water Street.

Financing: In the resolution accepting the state grant, the city committed $2.8 million for the match. Of that amount, the city will use $1.56 million in general bond funds, $392,840 in stormwater bond funds, $323,610 in general fund reserves, $300,000 in grant money from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and a $240,000 grant from the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Background: Originally planned to get underway in 2018 after the park’s name changed from Farnum Park, the project was delayed when the city encountered what Mayor Danene Sorace called “some major stumbling blocks,” including the discovery of a large underground sewer pipe that forced design changes.

Other parks: Council authorized an application for a state grant to help fund the development of a master site plan for improvements to Conestoga Pines Park and the adjacent Waterworks property as well as a grant for playground improvements at Milburn Park. The Milburn Park playground improvements will be done in partnership with the Pennsylvania Municipal League during its annual conference, which will be held in Lancaster next year.

What’s next: Construction began last month and will go on throughout the summer, with a November anticipated completion date. Most of the park and its parking lot will be inaccessible throughout construction, but the wading pool and “splash ground” are expected to be done in time to open in June.