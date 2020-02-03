The Lancaster city fire station on West King Street closed over the weekend ahead of its planned replacement.

Demolition is expected to begin around the middle of February on Fire Station No. 1 at 425 W. King St. which will be replaced with a larger, more modern station.

The circa-1965 station housed seven firefighters, one ladder truck and one pumper truck. It went offline after the Saturday night shift.

During the replacement project, which is expected to last a year, three firefighters and some equipment will be housed at the Southern Manheim Township station along Fruitville Pike, just outside the city limits. The other firefighters will move to Station No. 3 at 333 E. King St., which itself will be replaced once the work is done at the West King Street station.

The two new city fire stations are essentially identical, and the city bid the two jobs as a single project to curb costs. The city has said the new stations will cost $4 to $5 million apiece, with demolition and ancillary costs pushing the pricetag to $12 million or less. Construction is expected to last a year.